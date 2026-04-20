IN CONCERT with the launch of its brand campaign “Drive Smart, Drive Changan,” Changan’s local distributor Inchcape Philippines introduced several models at MIAS.

The all-new Changan CS35 Max is positioned as “an ideal vehicle for the on-the-go professionals who are looking to upgrade into a feature-packed and value-for-money vehicle.” Compared to its predecessor, the new model is bigger and bears a longer wheelbase (by 115mm). LED headlights with automatic on and off, LED daytime running lights, and a follow-me-home function are just some of the new features. It rides on 18-inch alloy wheels, standard on both Lite and Luxe variants, along with electric-adjust and heated side mirrors with integrated turn signals. The interior promises space, “better ergonomics,” and the use of “high-quality materials.” Powering the all-new CS35 Max is a 1.5-liter turbocharged Bluecore gas engine, mated with a seven-speed wet type dual clutch transmission. Output is 180hp and 300Nm. The Changan CS35 Max 1.5L Lite DCT is priced at P1.109 million, while the Changan CS35 Max 1.5L Luxe DCT costs P1.199 million.

Meanwhile, the Changan Eado, hailed as the “No. 1 Gasoline Sedan Brand” in China by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), has been introduced as well. The all-new Changan Eado Plus subcompact sedan is said to feature a “stylish and sophisticated design, spacious and comfortable cabin, and intelligent driving technology,” making it a “feature-packed, value-for-money” option. Available in two variants, the model is priced at P799,999 (Luxe) and P750,000 (Lite). Until April 30, they are sold with introductory pricing of P749,000 (Luxe) and P699,000 (Lite).

Previewed was the Changan CS55, set for launch in the second half of the year. The model features “several exterior, interior, and performance upgrades,” and it is slated to become the brand’s primary plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) here.