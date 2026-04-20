DIGIPLUS INTERACTIVE CORP. has integrated its sportsbook brand ArenaPlus into a global monitoring network to strengthen oversight of betting activity, as operators face increasing regulatory and integrity risks.

The company said the move links ArenaPlus to Sportradar’s Integrity Exchange (SIE), a real-time intelligence network that allows betting operators to share alerts on suspicious betting patterns and help detect potential match-fixing and irregular activity.

The partnership, announced in March, enables the exchange of data across operators and supports early detection of betting-related risks.

“Joining the SIE network is a strategic move to further enhance the ArenaPlus platform,” ArenaPlus head Erick Su said in a statement over the weekend.

“By exchanging critical data with an established firm, we are ensuring a safer environment for our users and playing an integral role in protecting the integrity of the sports we support,” he added.

DigiPlus said the integration adds another layer of oversight to ArenaPlus operations and complements its existing monitoring systems.

Sportradar’s Integrity Exchange is used by betting operators globally to report suspicious activity in real time. The system combines operator data with artificial intelligence (AI)-driven fraud detection tools and expert analysis to support investigations.

“The SIE complements our wide range of integrity services, including the Universal Fraud Detection System AI (UFDS AI) and education programs to help enhance sports integrity globally. Partnering with ArenaPlus, which shares our commitment to transparency and integrity, is an important step in strengthening the region’s betting ecosystem,” Sportradar Executive Vice-President of Integrity Services Andreas Krannich said.

The integration reflects broader efforts by gaming operators to strengthen compliance systems and manage risks as online betting expands across markets. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno