LISTED developer Century Properties Group, Inc. (CPG) has launched the Azure North Townvillas, a premium, low-density house-and-lot enclave spanning 0.8 hectares in San Fernando, Pampanga, following its previous residential project in the same area.

In a statement on Monday, CPG said the move capitalizes on Pampanga’s growth as a key residential investment area in Central Luzon and aims to meet the rising demand for upscale housing in San Fernando.

“It forms a part of our strategy to offer premium horizontal developments, supporting our long term vision of creating value for stakeholders and keeping pace with the evolving needs of Filipino families,” President and Chief Executive Officer Marco R. Antonio said.

CPG said the project has quickly moved inventory since its announcement.

“We are pleased with how the market has responded positively to our pivot in Azure North as 70% of the entire inventory of Azure North Townvillas has been sold,” Senior Vice-President for Sales and Corporate Growth Jennifer Dela Cruz said.

The company said the new phase is expected to generate an additional P1.3 billion in revenue.

CPG said the Townvillas project appeals to investors seeking diversification in growing provincial property markets and families looking for a permanent, resort-style home north of Manila.

The project comprises 49 units of 3- and 4-story homes, with lot sizes ranging from 69 to 133 square meters, and up to five bedrooms. Its design draws inspiration from beach aesthetics, featuring alabaster-colored facades and architectural elements that provide shade and protection from the tropical climate.

Azure North Townvillas also offers full, permanent access to all amenities in Azure North, including the man-made beach lagoon, wave pool, and clubhouse completed in Phase 1.

CPG said Phase 2 will soon introduce the mid-rise Mykonos Tower, along with a Waterpark featuring slides and a Playpark with a basketball court, children’s playground, and pet park.

The estate is located near the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) and close to economic zones such as Clark and Subic.

At the local bourse on Monday, CPG shares closed flat at P0.67 each. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno