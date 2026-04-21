THE Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System Regulatory Office (MWSS RO) said it has imposed a P54.28-million penalty on Maynilad Water Services, Inc. over service interruptions, with affected customers to receive bill rebates.

In a statement Monday, the regulator said the penalty was due to Maynilad’s failure to ensure uninterrupted water supply.

Citing its investigation, the MWSS RO said Maynilad breached its service obligation to ensure continuous water supply to 165,518 customers.

The affected customers are located in parts of Las Piñas, Muntinlupa City, Parañaque City, Imus City, and Bacoor City and are served by the Putatan and Poblacion water treatment plants.

The regulator said these customers will receive rebates of P327.96 in their water bills.

The MWSS RO also directed Maynilad to expedite the implementation of its proposed measures to address the service interruptions.

The regulator, in coordination with Maynilad, is scheduled to conduct a public information drive on April 30 to provide details on the scope and procedures of the rebate program.

In a statement, Maynilad said the service interruptions that affected parts of the southern portion of its concession area in March were linked to “the prolonged and challenging variability in raw water quality in Laguna Lake during the amihan season.”

This required sustained operational adjustments at its treatment facilities to ensure compliance with the Philippine National Standards for Drinking Water, resulting in reduced production levels during the period.

“We note that the challenges affecting raw water conditions persisted longer than initially anticipated. In response, Maynilad has been implementing additional operational and network measures to help stabilize supply and improve service reliability in the affected areas,” the company told BusinessWorld.

The company said it remains focused on “strengthening the resilience of our southern water supply system, particularly during periods when weather conditions affect raw water intake from Laguna Lake.”

Maynilad is the primary provider of water and wastewater services in the West Zone, which covers 11 cities in Metro Manila, three of which have partial coverage, as well as parts of Cavite province.

The company conducted an initial public offering (IPO) last year, raising P34.34 billion from the offering — the second-largest IPO in the bourse’s history.

In a separate statement, Maynilad said its IPO was recognized at the Alpha Southeast Asia 19th Annual Deal & Solutions Awards, receiving the “Best IPO for Retail Investors in Asia 2025” and the “Best Equity/IPO Deal of the Year in the Philippines 2025” citations.

“We are grateful for the recognition of our IPO, which reflects the confidence of both retail and institutional investors in Maynilad’s long-term growth strategy,” said Maynilad Chief Finance Officer Ricardo F. De Los Reyes. “The proceeds of the offering continue to support critical infrastructure projects that strengthen water security and service reliability for our customers.”

The Alpha Southeast Asia Deal & Solution Awards, organized by institutional investment magazine Alpha Southeast Asia, recognize excellence in capital markets transactions and financial solutions across the region.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp., Maynilad’s majority shareholder, is one of three Philippine subsidiaries of First Pacific Co. Ltd., alongside Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera