THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said it organized a special task force to detect and contain emerging transboundary animal diseases.

In a special order dated June 13, the DA said the task force will be a vehicle for strengthening collaboration between government and the private sector in managing animal diseases.

The special task force will be chaired by DA Assistant Secretary for Regulations Paz J. Benavidez II and co-chaired by United Broiler Raisers’ Association (UBRA) President Elias Jose M. Inciong.

Members include assistant secretaries Noel A. Padre, Arnel V. De Mesa, Kristine Y. Evangelista, as well as Bureau of Animal Industry Director Paul C. Limson.

The task force also includes representatives from the agriculture industry like UBRA Chairman Gregorio A. San Diego, National Federation of Hog Farmers, Inc. President Chester Warren Y. Tan, and Pork Producers Federation of the Philippines President Rolando E. Tambago.

Jesus G. Edullantes, president of the Provincial, City and Municipal Veterinarians’ League of the Philippines, was also designated a task force member.

The special task force has been tasked to work with the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) in drafting resolutions that will “harmonize guidelines of the national and local governments” in managing animal diseases.

An inter-agency task force will also be formed in cooperation with the departments of Health (DoH), Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Trade and Industry, the DILG and the Philippine National Police for monitoring and managing of the animal transboundary diseases.

The task force also has a mandate to work with the DoH and DENR in rolling out the proposed Pandemic Fund and Livestock Infrastructure Modernization and Enhancement Program, as well as to monitor price and production levels of livestock and poultry. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera