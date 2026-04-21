RCBC TRUST Corp., the stand-alone trust and investment arm of listed Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC), recorded a 13% increase in assets under management (AUM) in 2025 as it continued to grow its fee-based income and wealth management services.

RCBC Trust Corp.’s AUMs rose to P220.6 billion last year from P194.8 billion in 2024, it said in a statement on Monday.

“The growth in our AUMs reflects increasing client trust in professionally managed investment solutions and the continued expansion of our wealth management platform,” RCBC Trust President and Chief Executive Officer Robert B. Ramos said.

He said they saw strong performance across their main product lines as unit investment trust funds (UITFs) grew by 28% year on year and fiduciary accounts rose by 14%, supported by better market conditions and increased client participation.

They saw robust demand for UITFs and fixed-income portfolios as investors opted for professionally managed and diversified investment solutions due to market volatility, he added.

“Institutional clients remain the primary growth engine for RCBC Trust, with the segment reaching more than P110 billion in AUM. RCBC Trust attributed the performance to long-standing client relationships and the resilience of its institutional franchise, which anchored the trust business through varying market cycles,” the company added.

It said it is “cautiously optimistic” on prospects of a sustained double-digit AUM increase this year with the global economic outlook in flux. “This growth is predicated on the continued delivery of innovative products and the steady expansion of its wealth management footprint, even as it navigates market shifts.”

“We recognize that market volatility requires more than just standard financial services; it demands a partnership built on transparency, proactive risk management, and unwavering support,” Mr. Ramos said.

“Our clients can rest assured that our strategic focus remains centered on protecting their interests and identifying opportunities for long-term resilience, ensuring that we move forward together with confidence and purpose, regardless of the shifting economic landscape,” he added.

RCBC Trust began operating in January 2024 after its listed parent RCBC spun off its trust group into a stand-alone company.

RCBC reported an 11% increase in its 2025 net income to P10.6 billion. Its shares closed at P24.50 each on Monday, rising by 90 centavos or 3.81%. — Aaron Michael C. Sy