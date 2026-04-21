ABS-CBN CORP. widened its attributable net loss to P4.39 billion for 2025 from P4.37 billion a year earlier, as revenues declined.

For 2025, the company posted consolidated revenue of P15.85 billion, down 8.54% from P17.33 billion a year earlier, while total expenses reached P20.48 billion, a 17.92% decline from P24.95 billion.

Revenue from content production and distribution totaled P12.59 billion, up 5.44%, driven mainly by advertising revenues of P7.13 billion. Consumer revenues contributed P5.46 billion.

The company said advertising revenue growth was supported by regular and election-related spending, including placements from its primetime programs and digital platforms such as YouTube.

It added that live events also contributed to advertising growth.

“iWant’s relaunch in July introduced a modernized interface and refreshed branding, enhancing the streaming experience across devices. This contributed to the subscriber base growth, both domestically and internationally,” the company said in its annual report, adding that the relaunch included new exclusive content.

Cable TV and broadband revenues fell to P3.27 billion, down 39.33% from P5.39 billion a year earlier, due to a continued decline in the subscriber base.

Following the non-renewal of its franchise, Sky Cable discontinued its direct-to-home service in August 2020 and shifted its focus to broadband.

“Despite ABS-CBN Corp.’s franchise not being renewed, the Company continued to explore and pursue strategic business relationships with local and foreign entities to ensure maximum exposure and monetization of its content assets,” ABS-CBN said.

The company has expanded its presence on digital platforms such as YouTube and Facebook following the loss of its broadcast franchise.

Operating costs and expenses for the content production and distribution segment reached P14.3 billion, down 9% year on year, according to its financial statement.

The company said higher expenses from events and concerts were offset by cost-control measures, including lower general and administrative expenses and employee costs.

Expenses for its cable TV and broadband segment totaled P6.15 billion, down 33% year on year, due to cost-control measures and lower service-related costs.

For 2025, ABS-CBN said capital expenditures and program rights acquisition reached P473 million, mainly allocated to content production and distribution at P239 million.

Last year, the company said it expects to return to profitability within 18 months, citing higher advertising revenues and contributions from its digital, film and music operations.

At the local bourse on Monday, ABS-CBN shares fell by six centavos, or 1.84%, to close at P3.20 each. — Ashley Erika O. Jose