Globe Telecom, Inc. is boosting its fifth-generation (5G) expansion and long-term evolution (LTE) capacity by deploying more energy-efficient radio network systems, the Ayala-led telecommunications company said.

“We are constantly innovating to build a more sustainable and efficient telecom infrastructure across the Philippines,” Globe Service Planning and Engineering Head Joel R. Agustin said in a media release on Sunday.

Globe is advancing its commitment to network solutions and sustainable technologies by rolling out 32T32R massive multiple input, multiple output (MIMO) technology to strengthen its LTE capacity while also expanding its 5G network in about 200 areas to be completed within this year, the company said.

The deployment of this technology would allow the company to provide high-quality LTE and 5G services, Mr. Agustin said, adding that this technology also consumes lower energy.

32T32R Massive MIMO is described as a technology supporting 5G networks. It is a system that balances performance and sustainability with fewer antennas and offers sufficient capacity for LTE and 5G network expansions.

“By continuously upgrading its network infrastructure with sustainability at the forefront, Globe strengthens its position as a leader in both telecom innovation and environmental responsibility,” Globe said.

Globe has been testing technologies to help advance 5G rollout and enhance data and service coverage in the country.

For instance, Globe has announced its partnership with Transcelestial Technologies Pte Ltd. to introduce a laser communication system in the Philippines, which it said would provide high-speed and stable connections in rural areas.

In September, it said its satellite-to-SMS trial in remote areas was progressing after successfully sending text messages using standard phones via low-earth orbit satellite connection.

On Thursday, shares in Globe closed P20, or 0.92% lower, to end at P2,146 apiece. —Ashley Erika O. Jose