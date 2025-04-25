SISA, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions for the digital payment industry, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Women in Security Alliance Philippines (WiSAP), a nonprofit organization focused on empowering women in the cyber ecosystem, to advance cyber resilience and inclusion in the Philippines.

To formalize the collaboration, SISA hosted an exclusive customer conclave in Manila, where Founder and CEO Dharshan Shanthamurthy delivered a keynote on how the company stays ahead of emerging risks through its forensics-driven approach while tailoring solutions to meet the evolving needs of Southeast Asia.

“The future of cybersecurity lies in the intelligent intersection of compliance, AI, and forensic insight,” said Mr. Shanthamurthy. “As regulations become more complex and threats more sophisticated, organizations need to shift from reactive models to a proactive, intelligence-led security strategy. Our partnership with WiSAP is rooted in this belief, to not only raise the bar on security but also to build a stronger cyber workforce.”

Through this collaboration, SISA and WiSAP will co-develop initiatives focused on both cybersecurity readiness and inclusion. These include leadership development, technical training, and industry dialogues addressing emerging cyber risks.

The discussions highlighted the urgent need for organizations to adapt their cybersecurity strategies to address AI-enabled threats, evolving privacy mandates, and the rising expectations of regulatory bodies in a digitized economy.

Meanwhile, Mel Migriño, Chairperson and President of WiSAP, said the partnership with SISA will enable the organization to move beyond advocacy and take concrete action.

“It enables us to provide the community with access to the latest threat intelligence, compliance updates, and skills development in areas like artificial intelligence (AI) governance, threat response, and secure architecture. As the regulatory environment matures, so must our readiness to adapt,” Ms. Migriño said.

SISA is a global leader in cybersecurity solutions for the digital payment industry.

As a recognized Global Payment Forensic Investigator by the PCI Security Standards Council, SISA transforms forensic insights into preventive, detective, and corrective security strategies — helping over 1,000 organizations in more than 40 countries stay ahead of evolving cyber threats.

Furthermore, the conclave featured a series of expert-led sessions exploring the intersection of AI, data privacy, and compliance, with insights on how evolving regulations and forensic intelligence are shaping the future of cybersecurity.

The discussion was concluded with a dynamic fireside chat on “Forensic-Driven Cybersecurity in the Era of AI,” highlighting the need for intelligent, proactive defenses in today’s threat landscape.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.