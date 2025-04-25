IN THE electrifying realm of clean transportation, luxury automotive icon Hongqi, together with its exclusive distributor EVOxTerra, is confidently redefining all-electric vehicles with the arrival of its two new groundbreaking models into the Philippine market.

The EH7 and E-HS7 boldly showcase Hongqi’s mastery of sleek, minimalist design. This design language confidently signals Hongqi’s commitment to achieving the perfect harmony of sophistication and simplicity, tailor-made for trailblazing Filipinos ready to make a statement.

These new EH7 and E-HS7 models stand in stark contrast to their predecessors, featuring an all-new vehicular design language. With these vehicles, Hongqi firmly establishes itself as a leader in electric vehicle design, boasting clean exterior profiles, smooth, sharp lines, and an undeniable presence that commands attention with quiet authority, and a 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating on top of it all.

“Introducing the EH7 and E-HS7 in the Philippines is more than just a vehicle launch – it’s a declaration of a new design ethos,” stated Rashid Delgado, President of Hongqi Philippines. “These models embody Hongqi’s unwavering commitment to continuously push the boundaries of design, sophistication, and innovation.”

In addition to the striking exteriors, the interiors of both the EH7 and E-HS7 have been completely reimagined to amplify the luxurious comfort that the marque prides itself on, offering drivers the ultimate electric experience. With an infotainment system that flows seamlessly within the driver’s field of vision onto the dashboard, atmospheric ambient lighting, a heat & UV rejecting panoramic glass roof, and the finest premium materials, the EH7 and E-HS7 deliver a uniquely contemporary experience that is unmatched. These vehicles are guaranteed to shock the industry with an innovative overhaul of their design and features.

“We at Hongqi firmly believe that unparalleled comfort is the ultimate expression of luxury,” added Mr. Delgado. “Riding in a Hongqi transcends mere transportation; it’s an immersive experience. An experience we want you to indulge in, from the moment you step into the EH7 and E-HS7.”

Beyond their stunning aesthetics, the EH7 and E-HS7 are dynamic performers, boasting impressive specifications and functionality that rival any luxury electric vehicle on the market. The EH7 sedan, starting at P2,280,000, provides a remarkable 650 km range on a single charge, ensuring premium mobility for daily commutes and driving through the city with ease.

For those seeking greater versatility, the E-HS7 midsize SUV delivers up to 540 km of range per charge, eliminating any concerns about range during family trips or leisure getaways, perfect for the outdoors. The E-HS7 is competitively priced, starting at P2,580,000.

As Hongqi expands its footprint across the Philippines, the EH7 and E-HS7 are more than just additions to its lineup. They are definitive statements that establish the bold design direction Hongqi is confidently pursuing. For the discerning Filipino seeking to embrace clean driving while standing out from the crowd, Hongqi delivers an unmatched fusion of cutting-edge technology, superior performance, environmental consciousness, and breathtaking design, going beyond the confines of what it means to own one’s drive.