Amid a series of oil price hikes, the country has a suite of locally made electric vehicle (EV) innovations that can serve as a practical alternative for commuters and transport operators, according to the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) on Thursday.

“We made smart, long-term investments in Filipino e-mobility research,” Renato U. Solidum Jr., DOST Secretary, said in a statement.

“With the continuing rise of global fuel prices, these technologies offer a real, practical way for Filipinos to save on costs while contributing to cleaner communities.”

DOST cited six EV innovations that have huge potential for wider adoption in the country.

Among these is M/B Dalaray, the country’s first locally designed and manufactured battery-electric ferry, first launched in October.

It traverses the Pasig River, allowing commuters to arrive at major urban areas in the capital in a cleaner and more sustainable way.

DOST earlier said that the ferry is powered by lithium-ion batteries and can sustain voyages of around 45 kilometers, or two to three hours of operation.

M/B Dalaray operates daily from Monday to Saturday. It departs at 1:30 pm from Guadalupe to Escolta station, and at 3:00 pm from Escolta back to Guadalupe.

Another Filipino-made EV innovation is the C-Trike, an electric-powered version of the traditional tricycle.

It consumes only 4.5 kilowatts of power for a 56.4-kilometer ride, DOST said, noting its mileage efficiency.

On rail transit, DOST also developed the Hybrid Electric Train (HET), a 20-meter-per-coach pilot transit system that runs on both diesel power and electric batteries.

It was developed by engineers from its attached agency, the Metal Industry Research and Development Center, for the Philippine National Railways (PNR), and had its inaugural run in 2019.

Meanwhile, DOST has also helped deploy electric tricycles (e-trikes) in Cauayan City, Tuguegarao, Batanes, Iloilo, and Metro Manila to help these areas adopt sustainable mobility while lowering operational costs for drivers.

For the “King of the Road” jeepney, the Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP) developed a 23-seater e-jeepney with DOST, which helps drivers save on fuel costs while also reducing emissions.

DOST earlier proposed the e-jeepney as part of the country’s Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization Program.

A locally engineered fast-charging system that can charge EVs, such as e-trikes, in about 30 minutes—faster than conventional charging methods—has also been developed.

Called CHarM (Charging in Minutes), it was developed by researchers from the University of the Philippines Diliman with support from DOST’s Philippine Council for Industry, Energy and Emerging Technology Research and Development (PCIEERD).

CHarM charging stations are already available in various locations in Quezon City, Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, and Binondo, Manila. They have also been deployed in nearby areas outside Metro Manila.

With this suite of EV innovations, DOST urged commuters to explore EV options for daily travel and encouraged transport cooperatives to adopt e-trikes, e-jeepneys, and CHarM-supported charging systems.

Local government units are also encouraged to integrate EV routes into their transport modernization plans.

“These actions strengthen long-term resilience, reduce dependence on imported fuel, and accelerate the adoption of clean, Filipino-made technologies,” DOST said.

“DOST’s continued expansion of e-mobility research aligns with its commitment to sustainability, wealth creation, and human well-being—supporting national goals for a cleaner, more efficient transport system,” it added. — Edg Adrian A. Eva