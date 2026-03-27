DITO Telecommunity Corp. was recognized as the country’s back-to-back top-rated and fastest mobile network by two renowned global internet analytics companies.

During the 2026 Mobile World Congress held early this month, the company was hailed as the #1 Rated Mobile Network in the Philippines by Ookla, and also received the Fastest Mobile Network award from Opensignal.

The third telco player said the back-to-back recognition reflects its continued improvements in network quality, noting that these are driven by investments in 5G standalone technology and its nationwide rollout.

“These recognitions aren’t just about awards — they reflect the role DITO plays in shaping a more connected Philippines,” Eric R. Alberto, chief executive officer (CEO) of DITO Telecommunity Corp., said in a statement.

“Every day, our network helps bridge communities, enable opportunities, and empower Filipinos to participate fully in the digital future,” he added.

For a player that only started in 2021, DITO said the recognition indicates its growing presence and competitiveness in the country’s telco space, traditionally dominated by long-established operators. — Edg Adrian A. Eva