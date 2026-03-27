The Philippine government must pursue long-term solutions to reduce the country’s dependence on fossil fuels, as global oil price surges continue to weigh on Filipino consumers, according to Oxfam Pilipinas on Friday.

The call comes after Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. declared a state of national energy emergency last Tuesday in response to rising oil prices linked to escalating tensions in the Middle East.

“Oxfam Pilipinas believes that while the executive order provides a mandate to respond to disruptions in the global energy supply and its impacts on the domestic economy, the government must think of long-term solutions to transition away from fossil fuel dependence and accelerate the renewable energy (RE) transition,” Maria Rosario “Lot” Felizco, executive director of Oxfam Pilipinas said in a statment.

The group also urged the government to address the country’s reliance on imported, privately owned oil, warning that consumers continue to bear the brunt of price volatility.

It also highlighted the need to maximize indigenous RE sources and modernize the power grid as part of a long-term strategy.

“We are facing a polycrisis of increased inequality, climate impacts, and an energy crisis. The national energy emergency must ensure energy solutions are 1.5°C-aligned and provide safeguards for Filipinos now and in the future,” Ms. Felizco said.

Oxfam Pilipinas also called for an immediate end to the ongoing Middle East conflict, citing its catastrophic impact on civilians, including Palestinians in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the Department of Energy (DoE) said another round of price adjustments will take effect for the week of March 24 to 30, with gasoline products (RON 97, 95, and 91) increasing by P8.00 to P12.00 per liter, diesel and diesel plus by P15.00 to P18.00 per liter, and kerosene by P12.00 to P22.00 per liter.

Following these adjustments, the estimated pump price range for Metro Manila and other highly urbanized areas will be: P87.69 to P112.40 per liter for RON 97, P83.10 to P109.78 for RON 95, P82.60 to P102.50 for RON 91, P107.00 to P134.30 for diesel, P114.99 to P144.20 for diesel plus, and P111.99 to P165.79 for kerosene. — Edg Adrian A. Eva