Domestic abuse is the most reported form of violence against women and children (VAWC) on the country’s emergency hotline, with cases still rising since the launch of the Unified 911 system, according to the Emergency 911 National Office.

“Domestic abuse continues daily in Philippine households, alongside wife battery, maltreatment, and rape,” the office said in a statement on Thursday.

“Children face online sexual abuse and exploitation, violent discipline, incest, bullying, neglect, psychological abuse, and economic exploitation,” it added.

Data from the E911 National Office indicate that the hotline receives an average of 300 to 500 calls monthly regarding VAWC concerns.

From January 2025 to February 2026, the office recorded 2,533 calls involving physical, sexual, psychological, or economic abuse.

Wife battery (214), maltreatment (209), rape (106), child abuse (173), acts of lasciviousness (60), prostitution (8), human trafficking (5), abandoned children (3), and abortion (1) were also reported on the hotline.

Most VAWC calls came from Calabarzon, Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and Cebu Province, followed by Dumaguete and Bacolod.

E911 National Office Executive Director Francis Fajardo said the launch of the Unified 911 system has contributed to the rise of cases.

The new system has also improved call handling efficiency by 50%, from 48% in 2024 to 98%.

“The rise does not necessarily mean more abuse, but reflects improved reporting through an easy-to-remember hotline and faster response using next-generation technology,” he said in a statement.

While calls have increased, many VAWC cases remain unreported due to fear of exposure.

“Abuse victims need not fear exposure or suffer retaliation from their tormentors… The next-generation emergency system that we have has enhanced security and privacy protocols,” NGA Philippines Country Head Robert Llaguno said in a statement.

“The unified 911 system is designed to give citizens peace of mind and a reliable lifeline,” he added

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said that 6,883 cases were recorded from August to November 2025 alone, underscoring the severity of the problem in the country.

Perpetrators facing crimes under the Republic Act No. 9262 or the Anti-VAWC Act may face imprisonment of one month to 20 years, and a fine ranging from P100,000 to P300,000. — Almira Louise S. Martinez