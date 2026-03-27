Women-led businesses took center stage as the WomenBizPH Trade Fair successfully opened at SM Lanang Premier from March 12–14, celebrating the creativity, resilience, and growing impact of Filipina micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Organized by WomenBizPH in partnership with SM Supermalls, the three-day trade fair brought together inspiring women entrepreneurs showcasing a vibrant mix of proudly local products — from artisanal pastries and handcrafted accessories to healthy snacks, woven apparel, delicacies, and wellness products.

More than just a marketplace, the event highlighted the powerful stories behind the brands, demonstrating how women entrepreneurs continue to transform passion into purpose and innovation into livelihood opportunities.

Inspiring Stories Behind Women-Led MSMEs

Behind every product on display is a powerful story of determination, innovation, and purpose. Across the country, women entrepreneurs continue to transform challenges into opportunities, building businesses that uplift communities and preserve Filipino craftsmanship.

Empowering Artisans Through Creativity

Sustainable and timeless — these two words define the aesthetic of Sassy’s Creation Enterprise, a brand where traditional Philippine craftsmanship meets modern innovation. By blending heritage weaving techniques with contemporary design, Sassy’s Creation produces ethically curated fashion staples designed for EveryBODY, using upcycled fabrics and locally sourced weaves that reflect both sustainability and style.

Behind every Sassy piece are the skilled hands of women artisans, including home-based mothers and women from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in Antipolo, Rizal, who carefully craft each item with dedication and pride. Through these collaborations, the brand provides meaningful livelihood opportunities while celebrating Filipino craftsmanship.

By working closely with weaving communities and showcasing their handcrafted pieces through trade fairs and retail platforms, Sassy’s Creation continues to help preserve traditional Filipino crafts while bringing them into today’s lifestyle and fashion landscape. Discover their products on Instagram: @sassyscreationph

Carrying Forward a Legacy

For Cynthia M. Eusebio, owner of Magpoc’s Pastry Products Manufacturing in Bataan, entrepreneurship is deeply rooted in family heritage.

Now a third-generation leader of the brand, Eusebio continues to innovate by expanding Magpoc’s reach through digital platforms and new product offerings while preserving the traditional recipes that built the business. Discover their products on Facebook: MagpocsAraroCookies.

From Survival to Strength

For Cebu-based entrepreneur Cuevas Planas, founder of Kirby’s Chicharon, her business journey represents resilience and the courage to start over.

Through perseverance and faith, Planas built her brand from humble beginnings, eventually gaining the confidence to showcase her products in larger markets and trade fairs. Discover their products on Facebook: kirbyschicharonph.

Turning Passion into Healthy Innovation

Meanwhile, Flaviano’s Health Food Products, based in Laguna, was born from a shared passion for creating innovative food products.

Today, the brand continues to develop healthier food options while exploring new opportunities to reach more customers through platforms like SM Supermalls. Discover their products on Facebook: FlavianosFood SM Supermalls: A Launchpad for Future Filipino Brands Through initiatives like the WomenBizPH Trade Fairs, SM Supermalls continues to serve as a marketplace where MSMEs can grow, gain visibility, and reach new markets.

“At SM Supermalls, we see MSMEs not just as exhibitors but as future brands in the making. By providing accessible platforms where entrepreneurs can showcase their products and connect with customers, we help nurture the next generation of Filipino brands,” said Joaquin San Agustin, Executive Vice President for Marketing at SM Supermalls.

For many entrepreneurs, showcasing their products in SM malls represents a major milestone — opening doors to new opportunities, partnerships, and customers.

This commitment reflects SM Supermalls’ long-standing advocacy of supporting MSMEs as drivers of inclusive economic growth and community development.

Celebrating Women Entrepreneurs

This Women’s Month, SM Supermalls invites shoppers to discover the inspiring women behind these brands and support their journeys toward growth and success.

Because when women entrepreneurs rise, they do more than grow businesses—they uplift families, empower communities, and inspire the next generation of leaders.

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