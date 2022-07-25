Follow us on Spotify BusinessWorld B-Side

The mainstream adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is expected to gain traction after the previous Congress passed a law that seeks to develop the Philippines’ EV industry.

The law facilitates a shift to EVs by imposing a 5% EV fleet quota for industries that operate vehicles — such as cargo logistics, food delivery companies, tour agencies, and utilities providers — within a timeline that will be set by regulators.

In this B-Side episode, Terry L. Ridon, an investment analyst and convener of InfraWatchPH, speaks with BusinessWorld reporter Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza about the potential of EVs.

Cost is the number one concern, according to Mr. Ridon. For EVs to be adopted by average consumers, their prices have to be comparable to their gas-powered counterparts.

Recorded remotely in June 2022. Produced by Joseph Emmanuel L. Garcia and Sam L. Marcelo.

Follow us on Spotify BusinessWorld B-Side