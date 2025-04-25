FIRST GEN Corp. is set to supply Sanyo Denki Philippines, Inc. with renewable energy (RE) to power the latter’s manufacturing facilities within the Subic Bay Freeport Zone in Zambales.

“Shifting a 24/7 operation to RE and rationalizing power consumption are challenges for manufacturing firms. It is our privilege to help enable and advise them to take the next steps towards a more sustainable future for their operations,” First Gen Chief Engagement Officer Carlos Lorenzo Vega said in a media release on Thursday.

Under the agreement, First Gen will supply Sanyo Denki Philippines, a subsidiary of Japanese multinational firm Sanyo Denki Co. Ltd., with 5,500 kilowatts of electricity from Energy Development Corp. (EDC), which owns and operates geothermal assets in Negros Oriental.

EDC, First Gen’s renewable energy arm, will source the electricity from geothermal energy. It will power all four manufacturing facilities of Sanyo Denki Philippines, including its technology center at the Subic Technopark within the Subic Bay special economic zone.

“We are pleased to start our partnership with First Gen which we believe is the best way to achieve our goal of using more renewable energy in our production, especially in light of our commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations,” Sanyo Denki Philippines President Hirokazu Takeuchi said.

Aside from the power supply, First Gen and its sister company Pi Energy Inc. will also provide Sanyo Denki Philippines with a remote energy monitoring system, allowing the company to track its energy consumption on a real-time basis.

Established in 2000, Sanyo Denki Philippines manufactures uninterruptible power supply devices, photovoltaic inverters, AC servo motors, AC servo amplifiers, and stepping motors. Its Philippine manufacturing site is the main production hub for Sanyo Denki’s DC cooling fans.

To date, First Gen has a total of 3,668 MW of combined capacity from its portfolio of plants that run on geothermal, wind, hydro, solar energy, and natural gas. The company has about 1,651 MW of installed renewable capacity from solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal power plants. — Ashley Erika O. Jose