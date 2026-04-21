Entertainment News (04/21/26)

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Sanrio x Pokémon pop-up at Eastwood City

EASTWOOD CITY is hosting an interactive Sanrio x Pokémon pop-up at the Eastwood Mall Atrium until April 21, bringing together two iconic franchises in one setting. In partnership with Keepplay, the experience features themed displays, Build & Play zones, and collectible modular sets that blend Sanrio’s charm with the adventurous world of Pokémon.

Michael in Philippine cinemas

MICHAEL JACKSON’S life is unfolding in cinemas nationwide as his nephew Jaafar Jackson steps into his shoes in Michael. The film features moments of Michael’s life as never seen before, as well as his most iconic shows and the making of his hit music videos. Michael is directed by Antoine Fuqua and also stars Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Juliano Krue Valdi, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo. Michael opens in Philippine cinemas starting April 22.

Singer-songwriter dwta releases new single

BICOL-BORN singer-songwriter dwta has dropped “Tabi!,” a genre-blurring birthday track. While the song marks a shift in sonic direction and imagery, it remains grounded in the artist’s voice. Recognized for her soft, introspective sound and earnest songwriting, dwta melds alt-pop sensibilities with folk textures, country-inspired banjo, driving percussions, and grunge-inflected electric guitars. “Tabi!” is out now on digital music streaming platforms.

Stars On The Floor 2026 reveals permanent duos

THROUGH an anonymous vote cast by the contestants themselves, preferred partners for the next phase of GMA’s Stars On The Floor 2026 competition have been selected, setting the stage for the final matchups. Marian Rivera, Coach Jay, and Rayver Cruz take a vote as well as the online audience. Viewers can scan the QR code onscreen or log on to gmanetwork.com/SOTFVote during the airing of the final episodes to get to the online voting portal. The show airs on Sundays, 7 p.m., on GMA Network, and is livestreamed on the Kapuso Stream and the ATM YouTube Channel.

Concert series returns with Parokya, 4 more bands

AFTER more than a decade, the concert series Tanduay First Five is making a comeback. Set to tour three major cities this May and June, it gathers five of the biggest names in the Philippine music scene. This year’s lineup features Parokya ni Edgar, Kamikazee, Zack Tabudlo, Flow G, and December Avenue. The concert series will kick off on May 15 at the Gaisano Capital Mall Open Grounds in Iloilo, and will next be held on May 29 at the SM Seaside City Cebu Concert Grounds in Cebu, and on June 26 at the Davao Crocodile Park & Zoo in Davao. It was last held in 2013. For updates and more information about Tanduay First Five, follow Tanduay’s official social media accounts.

Kids fair Tiny Tycoon coming to The Podium

THIS MAY, a new kind of playground is opening, where children are encouraged to build, lead, and create. Happening on May 23 and 24 at The Podium, Tiny Tycoon is designed to equip young minds with real-world skills in a fun and immersive environment. Its experiences include Tiny Traders, where kids launch their own mini businesses selling in booths; Kiddie Crew, where participants work alongside real store owners; Interactive Workshops, offering brief classes; and Kid-Friendly Music Festival, where kids can unwind, connect, and express themselves. For registration details and partnerships, contact: Czarina / Feliz at 0917-806-3788.