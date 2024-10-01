Entertainment News (10/01/24)

1 of 12

Junior Orchestra to perform at MiraNila

THE MiraNila Heritage House & Library is presenting the concert Strings of Gold: The Manila Symphony Orchestra Returns Triumphant from Europe on Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. It follows the orchestra’s triumph with a gold prize and Grand Prix in the 13th Bratislava International Youth Music in Slovakia back in July. In the same month, the group journeyed to Vienna and garnered the top prize at the 2024 Summa Cum Laude International Music Festival, besting 140 orchestras from 33 countries. The repertoire for the concert will include classical works for strings by Josef Suk, Antonio Vivaldi, and Antonín Dvořák, as well as popular classics by Andrea and Ennio Morricone, Harold Arlen, Ryan Cayabyab, Conrado del Rosario, BINI, and Benny Castillon, among others. Tickets are still available, costing P1,500 on a first-come-first-save basis. Reservations can be made via 0927-277-6335 (Robeen Manalo). Pre-concert snacks and post-concert dinners are available at Bizu MiraNila with a 5% discount for ticket holders on the day of the concert. MiraNila Heritage House & Library is located at 26 Mariposa St., Brgy. Bagong Lipunan, Crame, Quezon City.

And So It Begins is PHL’s entry to the Oscars

THE Film Academy of the Philippines (FAP), the country’s umbrella organization of various movie guilds, announced that it has selected And So It Begins as the Philippine entry to the International Feature Film Award category of the 97th Academy Awards. The film is a documentary on the people’s movement that was born out of the 2022 presidential elections. It presents the parallel journeys of presidential candidate and then Vice-President Leni Robredo, and Nobel Laureate and Rappler founder and journalist Maria Ressa. The story shows the struggle for freedom, truth and meaningful change, amid the rise of fake news and forces that threaten democracy. “After fielding an animated entry (Iti Mapukpukaw) for the first time last year, the Philippines is again making history as it sends a documentary to the Oscars,” FAP said in a statement. The film previously screened at the 2024 Sundance International Film Festival and opened in the Philippines on Aug. 21.

Billyrrom’s first album out now

GENRE-defying Japanese band Billyrrom, known for their unique sound dubbed “Tokyo Transition Soul,” which blends soul, funk, and rock, has dropped their first album. Titled WiND, the 11-track record includes previously released singles “DUNE,” “Windy You,” and “Once Upon a Night.” The band said in a statement: “Each sound and word that composes this album is filled with the thoughts, efforts, and creative exploration not only from the six of us but also from the many people who contributed to its production.” Billyrrom was recently chosen Japan’s representative for Fender Next 2024, an artist support program by the renowned guitar brand, which selected 25 promising talents out of 1,000 artists worldwide. WiND is available now on all digital music streaming services.

K-pop group SEVENTEEN to premiere concert film

ON OCT. 17, fans of K-pop icon SEVENTEEN will be able to watch their concert film SEVENTEEN TOUR ‘FOLLOW’ AGAIN on Disney+. Filmed at Seoul’s World Cup Stadium, the upcoming release features all 13 members of the popular group as they premiere their hit song “MAESTRO”, as well as unit performances of “Spell,” “LALALI,” and “Cheers to Youth” during a sunset-to-nighttime show. It drops on Oct. 17 on Disney+.

Japanese boy band Number_i releases debut album

RISING J-pop sensation Number_i has released their debut album No. I, featuring contemporary R&B single “ICE.” The 14-track album aims to offer a fresh take on the J-pop genre with fan favorites like the hit “GOAT,” the Sho Hirano-produced “BON,” and the recently released “INZM.” The band gained acclaim following their performance at 88rising’s Coachella stage back in April. Their debut album No. I is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Tom Hardy returns in Marvel’s Venom: The Last Dance

IN Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy is returning as Venom, one of Marvel’s most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. In it, the actor plays both Eddie and Venom, who are on the run as they are hunted by both of their worlds. Venom: The Last Dance also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, and Stephen Graham. The film is directed by Kelly Marcel. It arrives in Philippine cinemas on Oct. 23, distributed by Columbia Pictures, the local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International.

KAIA drops new pop single

AS ONE of the most sonically adventurous P-pop groups in the Philippines, KAIA aims to push more boundaries with their new single, “Walang Biruan,” out now via Sony Music Entertainment. The bubblegum-pop track channels the playful side of young love. “The song is about telling someone how much you like them sweetly and honestly. It has a catchy tune and lighthearted vibe, making it easy to relate to and enjoy,” KAIA said in a statement. It was co-written and co-produced by eclectic boy band KINDRED’s Luis Montales and Kenneth Amores, who aided the five members of KAIA in bringing out their spontaneity. A music video by Jonathan Tal Placido of Toothless will soon be released.

Anime film The Colors Within set to arrive in the Philippines

FROM the mind of anime director Naoko Yamada comes The Colors Within, which arrives in the Philippines on Oct. 23. Ms. Yamada, known for the hit anime series K-On!, will be delivering another heartfelt musical journey with an original film. The Colors Within follows Totsuko, a high school student who has the ability to see the “colors” of other people, her favorite being that of her classmate, Kimi. Together, they form a band with the quiet Rui, leading to a story of friendship and music. The film opened to critical acclaim at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France, also winning a Golden Goblet Award for Best Animation at the Shanghai International Film Festival. The Colors Within will open in Philippine cinemas on Oct. 23.

A1 to serenade Manila in 2025 Valentine’s concert tour

FANS of the British-Norwegian boy band A1 have something to look forward to this coming Valentine’s season in 2025. The iconic pop group, known for their timeless hits and heartfelt performances, is returning to Manila for their Valentine’s Tour 2025 on Feb. 15, 2025, at the New Frontier Theater, Araneta Center, Quezon City. Following the success of their TWENTY FIVE concert tour in 2023, A1 members will once again take the stage to perform classic hits such as “Like a Rose,” “Everytime,” “Same Old Brand New You,” and “Caught in the Middle.” Tickets, with prices ranging from P3,000 to P5,750, are now on sale via the TicketNet website and physical outlets.

E-sports movie Friendly Fire to premiere in October

THE coming-of-age film Friendly Fire by director Mikhail Red will be making its premiere on Oct. 23. Starring Loisa Andalio as Hazel Sales, a female amateur gamer who plays the shooter game Project: Xandata, the film takes its characters on a journey of self-discovery. Discovered and recruited by Sonya Wilson (played by Coleen Garcia), Hazel soon joins the professional e-sports team dubbed Team Isla. The film also stars Yves Flores, Bob Jbeili, Harvey Bautista and Jan Silverio. Friendly Fire opens on Oct. 23 in cinemas nationwide.

StageDoor to host the Philippines’ first musical theater rave

GMG Productions’ StageDoor is set to host the Philippines’ first-ever Musical Theater Rave this October. The groundbreaking event brings musical theater fans together where Broadway meets the dance floor. “StageDoor is beyond excited to bring this unique experience to Manila. We’ve always aimed to create safe, inclusive spaces where fans can connect over their shared love for musical theater, and this night is the perfect way to do just that,” said Carlos Candal, GMG Productions’ CEO, in a statement. Featuring beats from DJ Daddy A, the event will play musical hits, from Broadway classics to Disney favorites. The event is open to people ages 16 and up. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite musical theater characters and participate in the costume and lipsync contests for a chance to win prizes. It will be held on Oct. 26 at the Globe Auditorium, Maybank Performing Arts Theater, Bonifacio Global City. Tickets, priced at P1,500 (inclusive of two complimentary drinks), are available via TicketWorld.

Soundtrip Sessions features South Border, Ella May Saison

FOR an evening of soulful melodies, Soundtrip Sessions Vol. 3 will feature two iconic acts: Ella May Saison and South Border. It will be held at The Theater at Solaire on Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available via TicketWorld.