Entertainment News (07/16/24)

1 of 4

GMG Productions reveals cast of SIX the Musical

THE CAST in the upcoming SIX the Musical International Tour has been announced by its producers — Kenny Wax, Wendy and Andy Barnes, and George Stiles, in association with GMG Productions. SIX tells the extraordinary story of the six wives of King Henry VIII, who step out of the shadow of their infamous husband and reclaim their own narratives in this musical. The company of queens include Billie Kerr as Catherine of Aragon, Yna Tresvalles as Anne Boleyn, Liberty Stottor as Jane Seymour, Hannah Victoria as Anna of Cleves, Lizzie Emery as Katherine Howard, and Eloise Lord as Catherine Parr. They are joined by alternates Izzy Formby-Jackson, Lorren Santo-Quinn, Erin Summerhayes, and Milly Willows. Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, the modern pop-inspired musical brings these historical figures to life. It will run in Manila for a strictly limited season from Oct. 4 to 20 at The Theatre at Solaire, with tickets on sale exclusively through TicketWorld.

GMA unveils its YouTube channel

GMA Network’s film production arm, GMA Pictures, has launched its own YouTube channel this July. The channel, accessible at www.youtube.com/@GMAPictures, offers many of its popular films such as The Road, Mulawin the Movie, Just One Summer, My Kontrabida Girl, and I Will Always Love You, among others. Also to premiere on the YouTube channel are Ang Panday, Dance of The Steel Bars, I.T.A.L.Y., In Your Eyes, My Lady Boss, The Promise, When I Met U, Tween Academy, You To Me Are Everything, Boy Pick-Up The Movie, Patient X, and Temptation Island. Over 300 movies are expected to be available on the GMA Pictures channel, spanning genres such as action, drama, comedy, romance, adventure, suspense, and historical films.

Paolo Sandejas signs with Sony, releases 1st single

RISING original Pilipino music (OPM) star Paolo Sandejas is the newest addition to Sony Music Entertainment. One of the performers at the recently concluded Wanderland Music and Arts Festival 2024, Mr. Sandejas continues his musical journey with “sirens,” the first single off his upcoming solo album and his first under the new label. He penned the moody alt-pop track based on the idea of “finding home in a person.” It is also a reunion project with Xergio Ramos, who was responsible for producing a previous track called “Someone New.” The new single is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Wi Ha Jun fan meet tour to include Manila

SOUTH Korean actor Wi Ha Jun has announced that he will be holding a fan meet in Manila. Called A Wively Day, it will be held on Sept. 15 at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City. Presented by Ovation Productions and Applewood, it will give Filipino fans access to the actor, known for his roles in Squid Game, Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum, Something in the Rain, Romance Is a Bonus Book, and the ongoing series The Midnight Romance in Hagwon. He first visited the Philippines in May of 2023. His fan meeting tour in 2024, A Wively Day, will also be held in Seoul, Tokyo, Osaka, Bangkok, and Jakarta. Tickets for the Manila leg will be available at ticketnet.com.ph. Ticket prices have yet to be announced.

The Knobs releases new single

FILIPINO band The Knobs has released their latest single, “Oh Giliw Ko,” a love song about the joy of commitment in marriage. The pop-rock track was written by the band’s vocalist and bassist, Jayr Corre, who penned it for his own wedding. The single is also the band’s first release in 2024, currently featured on the New Music Friday playlist on Spotify. “Oh Giliw Ko” is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.