Entertainment News (04/30/24)

Viu’s Secret Ingredient presents cross-culture love, cuisine

FOR a culinary adventure across borders, Unilever Nutrition and Viu have partnered to bring Secret Ingredient, which stars Sang Heon Lee as rich Korean bachelor Ha-Joon, Julia Barretto as Filipina chef Maya, and Nicholas Saputra as the Indonesian chef Arif. It is the first Viu Original regional drama series to feature an ensemble Asian cast. “The unwavering love for K-Drama and food gave us a platform to create a digital series that integrates love, drama, and food starred by a powerhouse cast from Korea, Indonesia, and the Philippines,” said Macce Samarista, Unilever Nutrition SEA Lead for Digital Marketing, Media, and Commerce, in a statement. Secret Ingredient is available to stream exclusively on Viu starting April 30, with new episode drops every Tuesday.

LEGO to celebrate Star Wars Day

STAR WARS fans worldwide celebrate Star Wars Day every May 4th. For Lego, it will be a double celebration as this year also marks the 25th anniversary of the Lego Star Wars franchise. It is launching its new set, the Lego Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series buildable TIE Interceptor model, available starting May 1. A physical celebration will also take place at the Shangri-La Plaza Mall’s Grand Atrium on May 4 at 3 p.m. There will be a lightsaber showdown by the FightSaber Philippines Exhibition and visitors can take pictures at the Star Wars Mosaic featuring the Darth Vader Throne. Young builders aged four to 14 can showcase their creativity in the “Lego Star Wars – My Own Creation” challenge, with a chance to bring home P3,000-worth of Lego sets. Gift and purchase promotions are available at the Lego certified store at the mall from May 1 to 11.

Love You to the Stars and Back to be screened in Boracay

THE EVENT called “Summer for Reel” will feature music, beach sports and on-stage games, and an outdoor screening of the blockbuster movie Love You to the Stars and Back (starring Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto) on Boracay’s white beach on May 4. Led by ABS-CBN Films, ABS-CBN Music, and Cinema One, “Summer for Reel” aims to bring tourists and locals in Boracay together for a summer gathering, with live music by Maki, Angela Ken, and Bugoy Drilon. Admission to the event is free. “Summer For Reel” takes place on May 4 along Boracay Station 2. For more details, follow Cinema One on all social media platforms.

The Beatles Let It Be on Disney+

DIRECTOR Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s original 1970 film about The Beatles, Let It Be, is set to be launched exclusively on Disney+ on May 8. This marks the first time the film will be available in over 50 years. Released in May 1970 amid the news of The Beatles’ breakup, it now takes its rightful place in the band’s history, restored in the context of revelations brought forth in the more recent docuseries by Peter Jackson, The Beatles: Get Back. Released on Disney+ in 2021, the docuseries focused on the iconic foursome’s warmth and camaraderie, whereas Let It Be dwells on the final live performance of the band on the Apple Corps’ London rooftop. With Lindsay-Hogg’s full support, Peter Jackson’s Park Road Post Production took on a meticulous restoration of the film from the original 16mm negative, which included remastering the sound using the same MAL de-mix technology that was applied to the docuseries. Let It Be debuts exclusively on Disney+ on May 8.

Lauv releases new single

CHART-TOPPING singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Lauv has released his first single and music video of the year, “Potential.” With simple guitar strumming complemented by a laid-back drumbeat, Lauv’s vocals are front and center as he sings “I think we have potential.” In a statement, he says that it’s the “beginning of the next, most authentic chapter” in his career. The accompanying music video with dance choreography is directed by Luke Orlando. “Potential” is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Crwn teams up with Jason Dhakal on new single

AFTER a long wait, King Puentespina, also known as crwn, has unveiled his single “Good Enough,” his first release in over a year. As anticipation mounts for his debut album Séance, which is set to hit shelves in May, the track whets fans’ appetite with Jason Dhakal as the featured artist. The song is dance-centric, showcasing crwn’s production intertwined with Dhakal’s introspective vocals. The single came to life after a sit-down session in crwn’s home studio, akin to all the other collaborators the Manila-based producer has had over his 11-year career. Dhakal will also join crwn at his album launch party on May 11 at Nokal, Makati. Early bird tickets are available at bit.ly/seancebycrwn. “Good Enough” is out now on all major music streaming platforms.

BIBI and Jackson Wang team up on new single

ON the heels of their surprise performance at Coachella, South Korean it-girl BIBI and global superstar Jackson Wang have released their new single and music video, “Feeling Lucky.” This collaboration, which debuted to viral acclaim at Coachella 2024, marries BIBI’s vocals and Jackson’s presence into a sultry pop duet. Directed by Jason Ano, the “Feeling Lucky” music video opens with close-up shots of BIBI and Jackson in a seductive embrace while singing the song. “Feeling Lucky” is out now on all major music streaming platforms.

Luke Hemmings releases new EP

SINGER-SONGWRITER Luke Hemmings has released his new EP, boy, via Arista Records and Sony Music Entertainment. The record, co-produced with longtime collaborator Sammy Witte, is a seven-track collection of songs. It was immediately preceded by the release of one of its singles, “Benny,” and its companion video. The album is out now on all major digital music streaming platforms.