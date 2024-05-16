PACIFICLIGHT Power Pte. Ltd. (PLP), a subsidiary of Meralco PowerGen Corp. (MGen), will build two liquefied natural gas (LNG) generating units in Singapore, aiming to supply 100 megawatts (MW) of electricity.

This comes after the company was awarded by the Energy Market Authority (EMA) the right to build, own, and operate power generation units to provide “fast start” generation capacity by the second quarter of 2025.

Fast start is a type of power-generating capacity that allows energy to be delivered immediately to the grid.

“PLP is pleased to be awarded the 25-year Fast Start contract for a 100-MW hydrogen-ready gas turbine that can be brought from standstill to full load within 18 minutes,” PLP Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Yu Tat Ming said in a media release on Wednesday.

“This award marks a significant milestone for our company, and we are committed to delivering the project on time and reliably supporting the energy system,” he added.

MGen President and CEO Jaime T. Azurin said that the development will contribute to MGen’s drive for “more sustainable power generation as it transitions to low-carbon power generation such as LNG in the Philippines.”

“MGen is proud of the development and recognition of PLP’s capability to provide cleaner power supply to residents of Singapore,” Mr. Azurin said.

EMA Chief Executive Ngiam Shih Chun said that the fast start generating units by PLP “will bolster the reliability and security of Singapore’s power system with the potential to switch to using hydrogen instead of natural gas in the future.”

PLP is an 800-MW LNG power plant, and owned by FPM Power Holdings Ltd., a regional company that combines the joint expertise of MGen and First Pacific Co. Ltd.

MGen is the power generation arm of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco).

