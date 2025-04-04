Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, announced that Pioneer Insurance and Surety Corporation, the leading insurance provider in the Philippines, has chosen Sapiens Insurance Platform to drive digital transformation and enhance customer experience.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone for Pioneer as it upgrades its operations, scales its capabilities, and embraces digitalization to stay ahead in the insurance industry. This initiative will improve core processes with advanced technology to better respond to evolving market demands.

“Sapiens’ comprehensive platform will enable us to accelerate product development, automate workflows, and enhance customer journeys,” said Lorenzo Chan, President and CEO of Pioneer, Inc., the holding company of the Pioneer companies. “This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering innovative and relevant insurance solutions to our customers, while significantly improving operational efficiency. The mentorship model provided by Sapiens will also ensure self-sufficiency as we embrace this transformative journey.”

“We are proud to partner with Pioneer, a market leading insurer in the Philippines, and to demonstrate our growth in this important region,” said Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO of Sapiens. “Our insurance platform will empower Pioneer to meet their ambitious growth goals while delivering superior customer experiences. By automating and digitizing operations, Pioneer is positioning itself as a true innovator in the region’s insurance market.”

About Pioneer Insurance and Surety Corporation

For 70 years, Pioneer Insurance and Surety Corporation has been dedicated to wholeheartedly serving Filipinos through innovative and relevant insurance solutions. Over the decades, Pioneer has earned a reputation for leadership in the non-life industry, and is consistently ranked annually among the top 3 insurance companies in the Philippines by the Insurance Commission. The company is driven by its core values of integrity, excellence, and malasakit (empathy, high regard), supported by over 1,000 employees across more than 20 branches nationwide. For more information, visit https://pioneer.com.ph/.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) is a global leader in intelligent insurance software solutions. With Sapiens’ robust platform, customer-driven partnerships, and rich ecosystem, insurers are empowered to future-proof their organizations with operational excellence in a rapidly changing marketplace. We help insurers harness the power of AI and advanced automation to support core solutions for property and casualty, workers’ compensation, and life insurance, including reinsurance, financial & compliance, data & analytics, digital, and decision management. Sapiens boasts a longtime global presence, serving over 600 customers in more than 30 countries with its innovative SaaS offerings. Recognized by industry experts and selected for the Microsoft Top 100 Partner program, Sapiens is committed to partnering with our customers for their entire transformation journey and is continuously innovating to ensure their success.

For more information visit https://sapiens.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

