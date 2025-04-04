Stuff to Do (04/04/25)

1 of 10

Visit Araneta City’s Autism Day exhibit

IN PARTNERSHIP with the Philippine Association for Citizens with Developmental and Learning Disabilities, Inc., Araneta City has been holding events that celebrate the talents and contributions of individuals with autism. At Gateway Mall 2, visitors can journey through the history of autism with an informative exhibit at Spectrum Fest: Celebrating Autism Through History and Fun. It is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until April 4. There are also interactive displays, inflatables, and kiddie activities designed to foster understanding and joy.

Watch thriller Alice, Darling

THE directorial debut of Mary Nighy, titled Alice, Darling, portrays domestic violence and the subtle manipulations and coercive behaviors that take away an individual’s independence. Starring Anna Kendrick, the psychological thriller follows her as the titular Alice, who is suffocated by her controlling boyfriend, Simon (played by Charlie Carrick). Alice, Darling is out on Lionsgate Play starting April 4.

Go to All Of The Noise music fair

TAIWAN-BASED indie pop trio The Chairs is headlining this year’s edition of All Of The Noise (AOTN), a two-day music and culture event taking place at Astbury Makati on April 4 and 5. It will be the band’s second time bringing their brand of 1960s and ’70s-inspired psych pop to the Philippines. They will be among other international acts like Thai alt-pop band KIKI, Singaporean hip-hop artist San The Wordsmith, and Indonesian experimental electronic act Logic Lost, as well as many local musicians who are taking part. Tickets are available via https://bit.ly/aotn2025 for P800 for one day, and P1,400 for both days.

Visit The Peninsula Manila’s wedding fair

THE Weddings at The Peninsula and More event is back, courtesy of Christine Ong-Te Events and Michael Leyva, from April 5 to 6. Visitors will be able to arrange exclusive deals from partners and participating exhibitors, with the goal to help make dream weddings a reality. For more details, visit The Peninsula Manila’s social media pages.

Run to raise funds for children with cancer

THE running event “Run to Share 2025” will be held on April 6 at Ayala Triangle, Makati City. Organized by the I Want To Share Foundation, its proceeds will be used to support pediatric cancer patients. Participants can choose between the 3K run (P1,000) or the 5K run (P1,200). The charity will channel the funds into the UP-Philippine General Hospital’s Pedia Hema-Onco Division. Those interested can sign up via the link: raceroster.com/events/2025/102316/run-to-share-2025. Children under the age of five and pets can run as well for free.

Listen to YARA’s R&B-hip-hop single

FILIPINO girl group YARA has released a new single that mixes Y2K nostalgia with modern hip-hop and R&B flavor. Titled “Sabi Ko Na,” the track is composed by JRoa and produced by Yung Bawal. Characterized by lush melodies, hook-laden beats, and Darkchild-style atmospherics, the song marks a new direction for the group. “Sabi Ko Na” is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Listen to Carish’s 3rd single of the year

RISING rap star Carish has dropped his third single this year, “Tanong PT 2,” which is a collection of questions left unanswered, clinging to the hope of rekindling a broken relationship. Released under Universal Records, it continues his journey of carving a space in the Filipino Kalye hip-hop music scene. “Tanong PT 2” is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Watch Korean medical thriller Hyper Knife

SHOWING ON Disney+, the Korean medical thriller Hyper Knife has become the most-viewed Korean premiere globally this year. It follows Seok (played by Park Eunbin), a visionary neurosurgeon with unparalleled skill with a scalpel, and Choi Deokhe (Sul Kyunggu) as her equally skilled former mentor. The final two episodes will be out on April 9. The entire series can be streamed on Disney+.

Listen to Kai Buizon’s romantic new track

RISING Filipino singer-songwriter Kai Buizon has released a new single titled “Milagro,” out now via Sony Music Entertainment. Co-written by Buizon and her mother, Felichi Pangilinan-Buizon, the bossa nova-inspired track explores an unforeseen love. Raki Natividad performs the guitar solo for the track. “Milagro” is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Listen to NOVOCRANE’s new single

THE indie rock project of Kylene Sevillano, NOVOCRANE, is back with “Safe and Sound,” an introspective anthem that wrestles with the paradox of emotional isolation, where solitude can feel like both a sanctuary and a prison. Built on fuzzy guitars, washed-out melodies, and an unfiltered edge, NOVOCRANE blends nostalgia and noise rooted in the grit of 1990s indie rock, shoegaze, and dream pop. “Safe and Sound” is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.