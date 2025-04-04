American Idol favorite sings in Spanish, celebrates his queerness

SINGER-SONGWRITER David Archuleta, who was a favorite among Filipinos during his stint on American Idol, has released his latest single, “Crème Brulée,” the first track off of his upcoming EP.

It follows a previous single, “Hell Together,” where Mr. Archuleta expanded his pop songwriting to have a more personal, emotional impact. This time, he tapped into his flirtatious side and his Latin roots to come up with something new.

Co-written with Ryan Nealon and Robyn Dell’Unto and produced by Michael Blum, “Crème Brulée” blends English and Spanish lyrics, and aims to be “as smooth and addictive as the namesake dessert,” according to the singer.

“I’ve always been in touch with my Latin roots, but there wasn’t a space for it before. I recorded a Spanish version of ‘Crush’ as a teenager, but for some reason the record label didn’t want to sell it. I was also part of the Spanish ‘We Are The World’ cover,” the 34-year-old singer said at an online media roundtable on April 2.

He burst into the pop music scene at the age of 17 when his vocal talent was discovered on the seventh season of the singing competition show American Idol where he won second place. Since then, he has churned out multiple platinum-selling hits globally, including in the Philippines.

“This is actually the first time I’ve done a pop song in my career where I’m singing in Spanish. I hope to implement that more in my music,” he told the press. “I feel I’m sexier when I’m speaking Spanish, and more of that Latin flame comes on. I get more comfortable with my sensuality.”

EMBRACING HIS QUEERNESS

On the confidence showcased in “Crème Brulée,” Mr. Archuleta added that “exploring his queerness and embracing it” has helped him evolve to become more charismatic and in his element.

“I was always so shy before. Now it’s kinda like, screw it. I’m here to have a good time. And if I make mistakes, I’ll learn from my mistakes and so be it. You become older and wiser,” he said.

The lyrics were written to tease the listeners, with the phrase “yo te vuelvo loco” (I make you crazy) showcasing this new side of the artist. For him, no longer hiding his sexuality has allowed him to be flirtier and more playful, both in his personal life and in his music.

“There are a lot of performers who feel like they have to hide who they’re attracted to, who they’re in a relationship with, who the songs are about, because there’s prejudice. There may be pushback from some people, but there are those who love you and accept you for who you are,” Mr. Archuleta said.

The song’s music video features an intricately choreographed dance, created in collaboration with Aidan, Jordan, and Nathan Kim of the JA dance collective. In it, the artist gets to dance “sensually but without demanding attention.”

“When you’re out of the closet, it doesn’t have to be so in your face. Some people can do that great, but that’s not always my style. Here, I’m having fun with it but I’m still kinda chill and laidback. We found a great combination of those elements,” he explained.

COMPLEX CHOREOGRAPHY

The queerness in the “Crème Brulée” dance video is more subtle, with Mr. Archuleta and the dancers dressed in neutral tones, though the lighting towards the end incorporates rainbow-like colors.

He explained that being part of the LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer, plus) community is more than just “adhering to standards of black and white,” with each person having a different experience on the spectrum.

“There’s a certain aesthetic expected of being gay, so I wanted to present a more genderfluid look,” he said. “I love the stuff that’s in your face, loud, and poppy, but I do identify as queer and what I like about it is that it’s a bigger umbrella. We show a bit of that in the ‘Crème Brulée’ video, those different parts of being LGBTQ.”

“Who knows? Maybe I’ll show other parts later,” he concluded.

“Crème Brulée” is out now on all digital music streaming platforms. — Brontë H. Lacsamana