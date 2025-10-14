ASIA United Bank Corp. (AUB) has partnered with the Social Security System (SSS) to roll out the MySSS Card through its e-wallet HelloMoney.

Under their memorandum of agreement, SSS members can receive their benefits, loan proceeds, and pension via HelloMoney.

AUB President Manuel A. Gomez said in a statement that the partnership aims to make financial services more accessible, especially to the unbanked or underserved.

“The MySSS Card powered by HelloMoney ensures that members and pensioners can receive and manage the benefits they’ve worked hard for,” Mr. Gomez said.

The card serves as a valid ID and an ATM card and is available for a one-time fee of P250. There are no charges such as annual or dormancy fees or maintaining balance requirements. Once approved, SSS members can go to a HelloMoney kiosk to get their card.

“For current HelloMoney ATM cardholders, the MySSS Card serves as a direct replacement, offering the same features of HelloMoney with the added advantage of being co-branded with SSS. Linking the MySSS Card will automatically deactivate their HelloMoney ATM Card,” AUB said.

With the card, SSS members can get access to cash-in facilities through 7-Eleven, EcPay, and AUB branches nationwide. It is also integrated with HelloMoney’s digital service offerings like bills payment, fund transfers, load purchases and remittance services, access to a Virtual MasterCard for online transactions, QRPh functionality, and AliPay+ payment support in Japan, Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Malaysia.

AUB is also set to launch the Annual Confirmation of Pensioners (ACOP) Program within its mobile app, where its clients who are SSS pensioners can complete their annual ACOP compliance through a mobile liveness test.

“This initiative addresses common challenges faced by pensioners, particularly mobility and accessibility, ensuring that they can comply with requirements to continue receiving their pensions,”it said.

“AUB and SSS are also addressing a long-standing challenge for former Filipino SSS members (overseas members and non-Filipino residents), many of whom are unable to open local bank and e-wallet accounts due to expired Philippine IDs or missing citizenship requirements. With HelloMoney’s digital account opening process, members abroad can now secure an account by submitting their current overseas ID, and a letter of endorsement from SSS. This process allows them to receive their benefits and pensions,” AUB added. “In addition, HelloMoney’s international remittance capabilities enable them to transfer funds securely to their bank accounts overseas.”

AUB’s net income rose by 3.24% to P2.99 billion in the second quarter, bringing its first-semester earnings to P6.13 billion, up 17.18% year on year.

Its shares went down by 35 centavos or 0.85% to end at P40.90 each on Monday. — A.M.C. Sy