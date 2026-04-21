By Edg Adrian A. Eva, Reporter

PROPERTY developer AppleOne Group Inc. said office spaces at its Mahi Center development in the Mactan Economic Zone in Lapu-Lapu City are about 60% occupied following the project’s launch.

Lei P. Bajarias, executive vice-president for finance and operations of AppleOne Group, said the office component covers about 7,200 square meters.

“It is our commitment to lease most of that space to IT-BPM (information technology and business process management) and BPO (business process outsourcing) companies,” he told reporters after the launch last week.

Mahi Center is a mixed-use development that includes a lifestyle mall, a five-floor office tower and the nine-floor Fairfield by Marriott Cebu Mactan.

The property has about 52,000 square meters of gross floor area, including 10,500 square meters allocated for the hotel component, Mr. Bajarias said.

He said the retail component covers more than 6,300 square meters.

The development is located within the Mactan Export Processing Zone, near the Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

“Mahi Center is designed to support the growing number of tenants and locators, and to contribute uniquely to the continued progress of Mactan,” said Ray Go Manigsaca, president and chief executive officer of AppleOne Group.

The Fairfield by Marriott Cebu Mactan has 196 rooms, along with three meeting rooms and one function room.

“With Lapu-Lapu City welcoming more travelers, more investors, more events, and more opportunities, those visitors deserve a hospitality experience that matches the ambition of the city,” Samantha H. Manigsaca, vice-president for hospitality of AppleOne Group, said during the launch.

The company said the property’s proximity to manufacturing firms and BPO companies supports business operations in the area.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Cynthia King-Chan said Mahi Center adds to the city’s property developments. “It strengthens our position not only as a tourism destination but also as a center for business, enterprise, and opportunity.”

She said the development may help generate jobs, support local businesses and stimulate economic activity.

Mr. Bajarias said AppleOne Group is also developing a JW Marriott Panglao Island Resort in Bohol and a mixed-use project in Cagayan de Oro City.