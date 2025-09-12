By Edg Adrian A. Eva, Reporter

Up to 15 tropical cyclones are expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) in the next six months, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

“(These tropical cyclones) are expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility within the next six months, from September 2025 to February of the following year,” Kristel Anne Valeri M. Villasica, PAGASA’s weather specialist, said in both English and Tagalog in a climate outlook video on Friday.

Ms. Villasica also said that above-normal rainfall is expected in the northeastern and southwestern parts of Luzon this September, while near-normal conditions are likely in the rest of the country.

From October to December, large portions of the country are expected to experience above-normal rainfall.

For the country’s temperature conditions over the next six months, Ms. Villasica said it is likely to experience average to slightly warmer temperatures.

Cold surges may also occur toward the end of the year and into early 2026, coinciding with the development of the Northeast Monsoon (Amihan).

PAGASA also warns of a possible La Niña development, with the ENSO Alert System currently on La Niña Watch, indicating a 55% chance of occurrence within the next six months.

NEW LPA

PAGASA is currently monitoring a low-pressure area (LPA) that developed within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), which is expected to bring rain to Visayas and Mindanao.

In its 8:00 a.m. weather bulletin, the LPA was located 405 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, with a low chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.

PAGASA weather specialist Loriedin Dela Cruz said the LPA may either cross the landmass of Visayas and Mindanao or intensify into a tropical depression before making landfall.

“Either way, we expect it to bring significant rainfall and heavy showers to large parts of Visayas, Mindanao, and some areas of Southern Luzon,” Ms. Dela Cruz said during PAGASA’s 5:00 a.m. media briefing.