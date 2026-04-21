YUCHENGCO-LED PetroGreen Energy Corp. (PGEC) is preparing to start commercial operations of its 13.2-megawatt (MW) Nabas-2 wind power project in Aklan after securing approval to connect the facility to the Luzon grid.

The project, which involves an investment of about P2.57 billion based on earlier disclosures, is located south of the existing 36-MW Nabas-1 wind power facility, which has been transmitting power since 2015.

In a statement Monday, the company said it received the final certificate of approval to connect from the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) and is awaiting a certificate of compliance from the Energy Regulatory Commission.

“The facility’s impending commercial operation not only takes advantage of the DoE’s (Department of Energy) and NGCP’s ongoing reinforcement of the Boracay-Caticlan-Nabas transmission line where Nabas-2 is connected, but also ensures that tourism and business establishments in Boracay and Aklan get more clean power from our Nabas wind farm,” said Dave P. Gadiano, PGEC assistant vice-president for power markets.

PGEC also said it has started testing and commissioning its 25-MW solar farm in Pangasinan, which is expected to add capacity to the Luzon grid.

The solar project is part of the 111.6-MW portfolio developed and operated by Bugallon Green Energy Corp. under Rizal Green Energy Corp. (RGEC), a joint venture between PGEC and Japan’s Taisei Corp.

PGEC is the renewable energy arm of listed PetroEnergy Resources Corp., part of the Yuchengco Group, with Japan’s Kyuden International Corp. holding a 25% stake.

Once commissioning tests with the grid operator are completed, the project will operate under a fixed 20-year tariff as a qualified facility under the government’s green energy auction program.

Last month, BKS Green Energy Corp., a subsidiary of RGEC, activated its 40-MW solar power project in Isabela.

The P1.8-billion solar power plant uses 52,640 solar photovoltaic panels supplied by Chinese manufacturer Trina Solar. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera