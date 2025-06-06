The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) on Wednesday urged capable health facilities to join its Z Benefit Package for breast cancer, aiming to expand access points for patients

“Hopefully, on the supply side, they will contract with PhilHealth so we can pay them and patients can access the services,” Dr. Melanie Santillan, Senior Manager of the Benefits Development and Research Department at PhilHealth, told BusinessWorld during a luncheon forum led by the Swiss Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines.

“Our commitment is to pay them on time. As long as their claims are valid, legitimate, not fraudulent, and legal, they will be paid,” she added.

The Z Benefit Package is PhilHealth’s financial assistance program for patients with catastrophic illnesses such as breast cancer.

In March 2024, the coverage for breast cancer increased significantly from P100,000 to P1.4 million, covering services from diagnosis and surgery to chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

However, despite being available to all eligible patients, Ms. Santillan said that access remains limited, with only 28 hospitals currently contracted nationwide, comprising 15 government and 13 private facilities.

“Because they think this is a government program, and when you say government, it’s bureaucratic. There are many forms that need to be accomplished, and their charges to patients are limited,” Ms. Santillan said.

With the limited number of contracted hospitals, Ms. Santillan said the responsibility now lies with the Department of Health to expand Z benefits access points.

Cancer Assistance Fund

The P1.2 billion allocation for the Cancer Assistance Fund (CAF) has already been approved by Congress for 2025, Congressman Jude A. Acidre told BusinessWorld on the sidelines of the same event.

This retains the same amount as last year’s budget, up from P500 million in 2023.

“So, it was underfunded in 2023. During the budget hearing, we were able to push for it to be fully funded,” Mr. Acidre said.

The second nominee of Tingog Partylist added that breast cancer patients can also seek financial assistance through the government’s Medical Assistance Incentive Program (MAIP) to help cover their hospital bills, including private hospitalization and medicines. – Edg Adrian A. Eva