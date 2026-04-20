Premium off-road sub-marque to make inroads

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Jetour brings in upmarket GAIA line, opens dedicated flagship store

By Joyce Reyes-Aguila

JETOUR’S GENERATION of All-Terrain Intelligent Architecture (GAIA) has officially arrived in the Philippines. According to the company, the premium brand will deliver the “future of intelligent, electrified SUVs (sport utility vehicles)” by integrating off-road capability, advanced electrification, and luxury into a single driving experience.

At one of the brand’s past conventions in China, Jetour International President Ke Chuandeng told members of the media that the marque’s aspiration is to be to China what Land Rover is to the United Kingdom, and what Jeep is to the United States. GAIA surely figures heavily in the brand’s push to realize this. GAIA, through the G700 (just launched here) and its bigger G900 sibling, enables Jetour to move into what the company calls the “third era” of its brand journey. The first had been marked by “family-focused” releases such as the X70, X90, and Dashing; the second was the “off-road” era as evidenced by the T1 and T2.

The “3.0 era” signals “deeper investment in off-road technology and a clear shift toward hybridization, intelligence, and premium in off-road mobility.”

GAIA’s local debut is marked by two milestones: the introduction of its flagship model, the Jetour GAIA G700 plug-in hybrid (PHEV) SUV; and the opening of its flagship showroom, Jetour GAIA Space in Quezon City. Jetour is distributed in the Philippines by United Asia Automotive Group, Inc. (UAAGI), led by its chairman, Rommel Sytin.

The G700 is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter i-DMO (Intelligent Dual Motor Offroad) engine paired with dual electric motors; the system delivers a massive 904ps and 1,135Nm of torque. The plug-in hybrid can accelerate, according to Jetour, from a standstill to 100 kph in 4.6 seconds, while offering a combined range of up to 1,200km. The GAIA Advanced Vehicle Architecture integrates hybrid powertrain engineering, intelligent systems, and a body-on-frame chassis into one platform. It also enables AI (artificial intelligence)-driven torque distribution and off-road features such as tank-turn and crab-walk modes for improved maneuverability in confined or uneven terrain.

“Jetour GAIA reflects who we are as a brand: pushing boundaries, embracing progress, and confidently stepping into the premium space,” Jetour GAIA Managing Director Miguelito Jose told guests and brand representatives at the showroom opening. “It isn’t just about unveiling a new vehicle; it’s about sharing a vision we truly believe in. With Jetour GAIA, we challenged ourselves to go beyond expectations — not only in performance and technology, but also in the feeling it creates the moment you experience it. For us, true innovation is not just seen; it is felt. As the future moves toward electrification, we are embracing a smarter, more refined way forward — one that elevates performance, enhances efficiency, and delivers effortless power.”

The seven-seater PHEV has a 2.5-ton towing capacity and 230mm of ground clearance, and boasts a 900-mm wading depth and a waterproof engine system. Its adaptive air suspension offers multi-mode damping and variable height adjustment that responds to driving conditions in real time, while its Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function can power external devices. Safety features include an 11-air bag system, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and a body structure rated to withstand up to 15 tons of crush resistance.

Inside, the G700 can be personalized via integrated ambient lighting and even a built-in fragrance system. A four-screen configuration includes a 35.4-inch Skyline Screen, a 15.6-inch central HD control display, a 17.3-inch ceiling-mounted entertainment screen, and an 8.8-inch rear climate control interface. Audio comes from a Harman Kardon 18-speaker sound system with a 900W amplifier. The driver’s seat offers eight-way power adjustment, while the front passenger seat has four-way adjustment; both include four-way lumbar support. Rear passengers also get eight mode massage functions.

The G700 is available in three colors — Horizon Blue, Frontier Black, and Himalaya White — with interior themes in Black Technology and Beige Warm. Pricing starts at P4.488 million. Clients are offered a 10-year engine warranty, a six-year general warranty, and coverage of up to one million kilometers.

The G700 is on display at Jetour GAIA Space, 933 EDSA Southbound, Philam, Quezon City. The location will serve as Jetour’s “official home,” according to Mr. Jose. “This is where the future of mobility lives and breathes. It is territory of the premium plug-in hybrid SUV segment, where you will experience the engineering marvel of the GAIA architecture up close.”