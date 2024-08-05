1 of 3

Veteran celebrity Ian Veneracion talks about when and what he first drove, why he chose the BAIC B60 Beaumont, and everything else

By Joyce Reyes-Aguila

ACTOR AND musician Ian Veneracion has been asked to endorse — and lend his credibility and celebrity — to a myriad of brands over the years, but not every brand got his buy in.

“I do not want to endorse products that I do not believe in,” says the seasoned veteran, with over 80 films and television projects to his name. “It’s hard to be associated with something, because your name and reputation are on the line.”

So, when automotive distributor United Asia Automotive Group, Inc. (UAAGI) which handles, among other auto brands, Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Company, Ltd. (BAIC), invited the actor to be its face in the Philippine market, Ian did his usual vetting before signing up with the brand.

“I wasn’t familiar with BAIC then,” he reveals. “Then, I learned about its strategic partnerships with Mercedes-Benz, Daimler, and Hyundai. UAAGI showed the brand’s history and walked me through their manufacturing process. I requested for a test drive, too.”

That test would turn into a long-term drive for the actor who, aside from being BAIC’s brand ambassador today, is also now a proud owner of one its SUV products, the B60 Beaumont. “When I saw the unit, I was surprised because it has so many luxury appointments,” he shares about the seven-seater. “I like the fact that its engine is a diesel hybrid. It’s perfect for me because I have kids and I bring a lot of things when I go camping and stuff.”

Ian is known to enjoy the outdoors. The licensed pilot is also certified in skydiving, paragliding, scuba diving, and more. “Land, sea, and air,” he shares to “Velocity” with a grin. “That’s why a big SUV is perfect for me. I like driving myself outside the city, even if I have a driver with me.”

The actor’s lifestyle takes him from the most rugged locations outside the metro to film sets and evening mixers where he walks the red carpet in a tuxedo. “The B60 is both luxurious and rugged,” he asserts. “It’s very versatile. Imagine what it adds to your image, especially when you’re dressed for events. But at the same time, it does not matter if I’m in the mountainside and it’s covered in mud. The B60 is still capable.”

He adds, “It’s really a good compromise. I like how they designed it and I just appreciate it. Its safety standards are at par with the more expensive brands. It’s really bang for the buck, basically,” Mr. Veneracion continues.

The B60 Beaumont is equipped with a 2.0-liter diesel engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, with a power output of 163hp and 400Nm of torque. It boasts a 48V Hybrid Electric Assist, making it a mild hybrid.

The actor and outdoorsman told “Velocity” he actually first tried to drive at the age of 11. “I would secretly take our car out,” he reveals. “It was a Volkswagen Brasilia. That’s how I learned to drive. If you could drive a Brasilia, you could drive anything. It has a manual shift, there was no air-conditioner, and it has a carburetor. I drove it around our subdivision. And then when my father formally taught me how to drive, he brought me to a memorial park so I can learn how to stop at corners, go uphill and downhill on bridges.”

The actor, who has been in industry for over four decades, saved for his first car that he purchased at 16. “It was a box-type Mitsubishi Lancer,” he recalls. “I really enjoyed that car. I didn’t have a license at that age still though, but some of us really dream of having our first cars at that age. Eventually, I was able to appreciate more cars, the designs of these, how bigger cars are also nice to drive. I learned that every vehicle has its own strengths and weaknesses.”

Prior to driving a B60 home, Ian said the BAIC B40 also caught his attention. “I tried it during the launch where there was an obstacle course that suspended the car in the air,” he shares of his experience with the five-seater SUV. “It felt like I was in a seesaw before I descended. It’s very predictable, like the B60. You always want to know the edge of traction so you’re well-calibrated to it. I do not want to go beyond the traction limit, in terms of grip. You need to know if you still feel the suspension properly.”

Through his experience with BAIC, Ian said his apprehension in owning a Chinese car has dissipated. “I discovered for myself what ‘made in China’ means now,” he asserts. “The experience, the tooling — it’s impossible for them not to catch up with technology. It’s good that we now have a lot of car and motorcycle brands available here,” he tells. “Before, you would have to buy imported vehicles then pay for duties, taxes, and all of that. Then some of these brands did not have dealerships here in the past, so what would owners do if they needed parts or to have them serviced? It was a big problem.”

He continues, “But now almost all brands are available to us. We have many options and hopefully, eventually, more cars will become accessible to more people price-wise. Technologically, I hope more vehicles become cleaner and greener, too. I’m happy to be living in these times.”

By the way, is there anything this multi-hyphenate doesn’t do?

“I don’t dance,” he admits with a hearty laugh.

***

The B60 Beaumont is priced at P2.998 million and comes with a five-year/150,000-km (whichever comes first) warranty. BAIC dealerships are located in Alabang, Bulacan (Baliuag, Marilao), Bacolor, Iloilo, Cagayan de Oro, Davao, Zamboanga, and Tuguegarao.