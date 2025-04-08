LISTED Megaworld Corp. has partnered with global real estate services company JLL to explore new opportunities, solutions, and innovations.

Under the collaboration, JLL will provide strategic advisory services on the latest international real estate standards to Megaworld, covering research, consulting, and project development.

The services also include areas such as office reinvention, reinvigoration, and reimagination, as well as innovations, project and building management, new property technology solutions, property assessment, and certifications.

JLL will also provide services related to building safety, security, and resilience in accordance with global standards.

“With JLL’s in-depth local and international real estate expertise, we can continue shaping an exciting future for Philippine real estate. We are exploring new opportunities to introduce innovative ideas and solutions across our developments,” Megaworld President Lourdes T. Gutierrez-Alfonso said in a statement on Monday.

“Over the last 30 years in corporate real estate, this type of partnership has never been done before. We offer a new set of services related to technology, sustainability, and health and wellness, all aimed at further boosting the global standards of real estate products, especially for a publicly listed real estate developer like Megaworld,” JLL Philippines Country Head Joey Radovan said.

JLL is a Fortune 200 company with a presence in over 80 countries. It is one of the leading global commercial real estate and investment management companies. The company has helped various clients buy, build, occupy, manage, and invest in various commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties.

For 2024, Megaworld recorded an 11.7% jump in attributable net income to P21.67 billion. Revenue climbed by 17.2% to P81.69 billion on higher real estate sales.

Megaworld shares dropped by 2.79% or five centavos to P1.74 per share on Monday. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave