The One with a plug-in hybrid heart

1 of 6

Jetour T1 Lightning i-DM enters PHL market

By Joyce Reyes-Aguila

JETOUR AUTO PHILIPPINES’ “next-generation hybrid” sports utility vehicle (SUV) now debuts in the Philippine market. The Jetour T1 Lightning i-DM (or intelligent dual motor) combines a 1.5-liter gasoline engine generating 140hp and 215Nm of torque with an electric motor that adds 150kW of power and 310Nm of torque. Its 26.7kWh battery can charge from 30% to 80% capacity in as little as 30 minutes.

“The T1 Lightning i-DM is an important addition to Jetour’s hybrid products,” Jetour Auto International President Ke Chuandeng told the audience at the local launch of the vehicle last week. “It strengthens the (brand’s) popular ‘T’ segment and continues to upgrade the value of the off-road segment of Jetour.” The T Series is differentiated as off-road-capable versus the X-predicated offerings, which are typically more “road-focused” crossovers.

Responding to a question from “Velocity” on how the brand’s latest offering will set itself apart in its competitive segment, Mr. Chuandeng said the T1 Lighting i-DM is equally adept as an urban SUV and off-road vehicle as it shares a “quite” similar chassis with the larger T2. “I believe our PHEV technology is the best in terms of the powertrain because of our group, the Chery Group.” Jetour is among the subsidiaries of the Wuhu, Anhui, China-headquartered auto marque. Incidentally, both brands are distributed by United Asia Automotive Group, Inc. (UAAGI) in the Philippines.

He also highlighted the design of the SUV that was recognized with a Red Dot Design Concept Award (an international competition for product design and design concepts) in 2024. “The exterior professional design, while similar to the T2, is not so hardcore off-road. This (treatment) and the fresh colors we offer it in have attracted more people, especially (women) in China.”

The T1 Lighting i-DM has a nine-layer sun protection glass and five-layer soundproof glass. Passengers can navigate the vehicle’s features and technology via a 10.25-inch digital instrument panel and 15.6-inch center control LCD green. Safety features include Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Front Collision Warning with Active Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, among others.

Owners of the hybrid SUV will be supported by the aftersales network of UAAGI, according to its chairman Rommel Sytin. “We have established a centralized parts depot fully stocked to provide quick, reliable and affordable support to our customers across the country,” he assured attendees of the launch that included dealers from 21 locations, customers, and other stakeholders. “We have made sure that maintenance and parts availability are dependable and accessible. Our goal is simple: make vehicle ownership worry-free, convenient, and truly rewarding for every Jetour owner.” The executive reported that there are more than 5,000 Jetour vehicles now on the country’s roads – “a clear reflection of the growing trust and confidence of (its) customers.”

Meanwhile, Jetour Auto Philippines, Inc. (JAPI) Managing Director Miguelito Jose underscored the strength that the UAAGI network brings to the brand. “(We) are more aggressive in aftersales with almost 100 million inventory parts in our warehouse. The fill rate is more or less 96% to 97%. All the requirements of our dealers nationwide are being supplied on time. We have reliable partners nationwide.”

Jetour Executive Director Timothy Sytin added that the brand has “seen incredible growth with more show rooms across the country, more models introduced” since it arrived in the Philippines two and a half years ago. “More Filipinos experiencing what Jetour has to offer – smart, stylish, and sustainable mobility. (The T1 Lighting i-DM) perfectly embodies Jetour’s promise of bringing the future of sustainable driving into the present. The car delivers exceptional performance without comprising safety. It stands out with its bold and modern design, premium comfort features and advanced safety technology.”

Mr. Chuandeng shared that Jetour will be launching vehicles from its more premium G Series, including the G700 plug-in hybrid SUV globally revealed last April. The company is also developing the T0 (zero), a “smaller SUV than the T1 that is about 4.4 meters (long), and the T5 PHEV” that will enable the brand to “have a very complete product lineup in the SUV segment.” All offerings are pillared on Jetour’s Travel+ concept. In a previous interview with “Velocity,” he explained that the strategy is aimed at promoting the idea of “safe, intelligent, and comfortable” mobile homes and providing Jetour vehicle owners with unique perks and experiences aligned with the brand’s culture.

“Jetour is quite a new brand, and we just established it seven years ago,” the executive told guests. “But we are really growing really fast. Our global sales is at more than two million cars. We are present in 91 countries besides China, with expansion that is very fast. We are launching next month in Europe, and we are making our layout for Australia.”

The T1 Lighting i-DM can be remotely operated through Jetour’s ACTIVLife Smartwatch that enables drivers to turn on the vehicle, keyless entrance, and trunk opening, among others, aside from lifestyle features to monitor health and outdoor activities. The first 200 buyers of the hybrid SUV in the country will receive the smart watch.

The T1 Lighting i-DM has a special introductory price of P1.798 million, with a suggested retail price of P1.898 million. It is available in five colors: Night Black, Sand Gold, Electroplated Green, Silver Snow, and Khaki White. For more information, visit https://jetourautophilippines.com.