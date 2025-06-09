Hongqi launches two EVs at new showroom

1 of 9

BEVs said to mark ‘bold new chapter’ for brand here

By Joyce Reyes-Aguila

IN WHAT it describes as an expansion of its local footprint, Hongqi Philippines opened its fourth location in the country — this one in Pasay City. EVOxTerra, Inc. President Rashid Delgado said at the inauguration of Hongqi Manila Bay, “In 2023… our journey began with a flagship showroom in BGC (Bonifacio Global City) as a statement that Hongqi is set to make a bold mark in the industry. In less than two years, (we) have expanded (our) footprint with a presence in Alabang, Quezon City, and this newly opened (location).”

The opening of the dealership at Four E-Com Center, Mall of Asia Complex coincided with the formal launch of two Hongqi battery electric vehicles (BEVs): the EH7 and EHS7. The BEVs “mark the beginning of a bold new chapter” for the brand, according to Mr. Delgado, as these demonstrate the brand’s “strong commitment to innovation and design and engineering. They continue to redefine luxury through comfort, sustainability, and forward-thinking technology.”

The EH7 sedan and EHS7 sport utility vehicle (SUV) feature the same dual-motor AWD setup, delivering an output of 455kW (610hp) and 756Nm. A 111-kWh next-generation battery pack charges from 10% to 80% in 20 minutes, yielding a driving range of 650km for the EH7 and 540km for the EHS7. Both models have a glass roof offering 99% UV protection, and “reimagined” exteriors.

“Hongqi is synonymous with uncompromising elegance, crafting vehicles that deliver the ultimate fusion of performance and sophistication,” the executive continued. “With a growing lineup of nine models, ranging from the HS3 that we launched last year at the Manila International Auto Show to the top-of-the-line EH9 and the H9, we at Hongqi firmly believe that modern luxury is defined by exceptional comfort.

“We are committed to crafting refined experiences. Hongqi’s statement ‘I decide what drives me’ is a challenge to all of us to be authentic, to be original, and to decide what truly drives us forward. (This) marks the beginning of a bold new chapter for Hongqi as we unveil two fully reimagined all-electric models.”

Hongqi Philippines is offering the first 30 customers who will pre-order the EH7 or EHS7 with an early-bird promo. Aside from a complimentary 3-kW portable charger and a 7-kW wall charger, customers will get six months of free charging equivalent to P50,000 worth of charging credits for EVOxCharge stations nationwide. EVOxCharge is EVOxTerra, Inc.’s charging platform that offers brand-agnostic charging infrastructure. In an interview with “Velocity” last April, Mr. Delgado shared the brand’s plan to build its own charging network in commercial establishments, condominiums, office buildings, and residences of Hongqi customers. Electric vehicle owners of any brand can visit the EVOxTerra EV Lifestyle and Service Center in Western Bicutan, Taguig to access its 10-slot EV charging service.

In his speech at the event, Manila Bay showroom owner Jimmy Jiang of Max888 Auto echoed Honqi’s commitment to its mission of offering luxury innovation. “More than just a space, (this location is) a statement. Hongqi is committed to delivering not only vehicles, but also unmatched service, luxury, and (a) deep understanding of the needs of the market.”

The EH7 and EHS7 come in Executive and Flagship variants. The EH7 is priced at P2.28 million (Executive) and P2.88 million (Flagship); the EHS7 Executive costs P2.58 million while the EHS7 Flagship is at P3.08 million. Flagship versions, said Hongqi Philippines, “add premium enhancements such as upgraded interior ambient lighting, a more advanced audio system, and exclusive design touches with added power and range.”

More information about Hongqi’s offerings can be found on its website, https://www.hongqi.ph, its Facebook page (hongqi.philippines), Instagram (@hongqi.ph), and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com./company/hongqiphilippines/.