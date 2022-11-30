LISTED port operator International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) has acquired more equipment to boost its operations.

ICTSI said in a statement on Tuesday that its container handling facility in Misamis Oriental, Mindanao Container Terminal (MCT), has acquired a mobile harbor crane (MHC), which will enhance its capacity and productivity.

MHC is scheduled to be operational by yearend. ICTSI said that MHC will augment the terminal’s existing quay cranes by “enhancing its vessel handling capacity.”

In March, MCT deployed two rubber-tired gantries which will help expand its fleet. The company said that this will improve its yard productivity and overall terminal efficiency.

MCT, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ICTSI, is engaged in the management, operation, and development of port terminals. Its acquisition of additional port equipment is part of its ongoing expansion program.

In 2020, MCT installed additional equipment which is meant to improve the increasing volume and service demand to allow MCT to support the growing market in Mindanao. MCT also provides full terminal operations to agro-industrial sectors in the region.

On Tuesday, shares in ICTSI closed higher by 0.7% or P1.30 to end at P185.80 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose