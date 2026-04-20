METROPOLITAN BANK & Trust Co. (Metrobank) received the highest honors at the 2025 Philippine Dealing System’s (PDS) Annual Awards for the 11th consecutive year.

Metrobank received the Cesar E.A. Virata Award – Best Securities House for Bank Category for excellence in fixed-income securities trading from the PDS Group during its 21st Annual Awards Night ceremony held on March 26. This is the highest distinction given by the PDS.

“The milestone marks the longest winning streak by any bank, reflecting Metrobank’s consistent strength in trading, distribution, and market-making,” the bank said in a statement.

Through the annual awards, PDS Group recognizes market participants and stakeholders across different sectors of the financial market. A total of 47 awards for the depository, custody, settlement, and fixed-income market categories were handed out.

Metrobank was also recognized as top fixed-income dealing participant, top corporate securities market-maker, and top dealing participant for corporate securities. It also placed fifth among the top five fixed-income brokering participants.

“We humbly accept this recognition as a reflection of what we have worked hard to build over the years. More than strong business performance, it speaks to the integrity, discipline, teamwork, and customer trust that continue to guide us, as well as the close collaboration across among our teams, from frontliners to support functions, who make this possible,” said Angelica “Jikee” S. Reyes, Metrobank executive vice-president and deputy head of its Financial Markets Sector.

“This recognition is particularly meaningful as it comes at a time of heightened market uncertainty. It reinforces our responsibility, as market participants, to remain steady and disciplined, helping ensure that markets continue to function in an orderly and responsible manner. We remain committed to navigating these conditions with resilience, and to upholding the trust placed in us by our clients, regulators, and the broader investing community.”

Fixed-income trading at the secondary market reached a record P15.91 trillion last year, surging by 61% from P9.89 trillion in 2024, PDS Group data showed. — BVR