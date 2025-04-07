POWER distributor Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) said it activated a new substation in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, to meet the increasing power requirements of commercial, industrial, and residential hubs in the province.

Located in Hacienda Sta. Elena, the new Mesaland 115-kilovolt (kV)-34.5-kV substation aims to improve the power quality and system reliability in Sta. Rosa and Cabuyao in Laguna, as well as Silang and Tagaytay City in Cavite, Meralco said in a statement on Sunday.

The project involved the installation of a new 83-megavolt-ampere power transformer, capable of supporting four new 34.5-kV distribution feeders.

The substation has two 115-kV sub-transmission feeds through the cutting-in of the existing Sta. Rosa 2 – Light Industry and Science Park 115-kV line, providing N-1 contingency.

“The newly energized Mesaland Substation underscores Meralco’s unwavering commitment to quality and continuous service improvement, meeting the growing power demands of commercial, industrial, and residential customers in Sta. Rosa and nearby areas,” said Froilan J. Savet, first vice-president and head of networks at Meralco.

“As part of its dedication to supporting economic growth, Meralco will continue to invest in the expansion and enhancement of its distribution network, ensuring a reliable and efficient power supply for the communities it serves,” he added.

Meralco said that residential communities, as well as education and health institutions in the area, are expected to benefit from the new substation. These include Treveia, Adventist University of the Philippines, The Medical City South Luzon, Zadia Towers, Hacienda Sta. Elena, The Sonoma Residences, Abrio, Santierra, Lumira, and Venare.

The company added that it will also serve the power requirements of business and commercial establishments, including Landers Superstore, S&R, Ayala Malls Solenad, Robinsons Nuvali, The Landmark Supermarket, Seda Hotel, Concentrix, Asurion, AllHome Sta. Rosa, Vista Mall Sta. Rosa, Paseo de Sta. Rosa, and Promenade Sta. Rosa.

“The development of the Mesaland Substation is part of Meralco’s commitment to improving its distribution system to ensure the delivery of safe, stable, and reliable electricity service to its customers,” it said.

Last year, Meralco energized a P450-million substation in Batangas City and invested P48.43 million to upgrade a substation in Quezon City.

Meralco’s controlling stakeholder, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera