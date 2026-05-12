The Department of Tourism (DoT) in partnership with Commission on Higher Education (CHED) recognized tourism start-up project of students from higher education institutions (HEI) at the Tourism Start-Up Challenge (TSC) awarding ceremony at Seda Vertis North on Tuesday.

TSC has awarded three national winners from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, each receiving an implementation grant of five million pesos.

Go Dare project from Naga College Foundation Inc. was awarded as the Luzon winner. SiquiScan: Smart Destination Management System from Siquijor State College was the Visayas winner, and Kuyog, an app for finding local tour guides from Ateneo de Davao University was awarded as the Mindanao winner.

The TSC has also recognized and awarded the regional finalists, each receiving P 250,000.00 per project. The national winners, being also regional winners, will receive this grant on top of their implementation grant.

Regional winners from Luzon are PHINMA – University of Pangasinan, Saint Mary’s University, Aurora State College of University, Lyceum of the Philippines University Cavite, University of the Cordilleras, Naga College Foundation Inc., UP Asian Institute of Tourism, and Occidental Mindoro State College.

Meanwhile, the Visayas regional winners are Central Philippine University, Cebu Normal University, Siquijor State College, and Easter Samar States University – Guiuan Campus. Lastly, the Mindanao regional winners are Ateneo de Davao University, Ateneo de Zamboanga University, Bukidnon State University, Santa Cruz Mission School Inc., and Agusan Del Sur State University

DoT undersecretary Verna Esmeralda C. Buensuceso said the event showcases the boundless potential of Filipino youth to drive the future of Philippine tourism.

“This gathering is actually more than a competition, it is a testament to the limitless potential of the Filipino youth, and their capacity to shape the future of the Philippine tourism.” Ms. Buensuceso said.

CHED chairperson Shirley C. Agrupis said the next step is to turn these startups into initiatives with lasting impact.

“The chance now is to continue refining these ideas beyond this platform and transform it into initiatives that can create lasting impacts for industries and the nation.” Ms. Agrupis said.

According to DoT, the start-up grant prizes shall be used solely for implementing the winning proposals. After project implementation, the HEI shall submit a liquidation report to CHED. — Kaizzer Angela Marie V. Manuba