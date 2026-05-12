As more Filipinos place greater value on rest and everyday wellness, especially in today’s fast paced and often demanding routines, the way we design our sleep spaces has become more intentional than ever. Responding to this shift, Fieldcrest, a heritage bedding brand with over 125 years of craftsmanship rooted in American textile tradition, partners with OUR HOME to introduce its latest SEAQUAL infused mattress collection, bringing together innovation, sustainability, and thoughtfully curated design for the modern Filipino home.

Available exclusively at OUR HOME, the collection reflects a shared commitment to elevate everyday living through better sleep, combining Fieldcrest’s legacy of comfort with OUR HOME’s role as a trusted destination for purposeful, design led home solutions.

At the core of the new range is the integration of SEAQUAL infused materials in select models, supporting more responsible design while maintaining superior performance and durability. Each mattress is backed by a 7-year limited warranty, ensuring long lasting quality and dependable support.

The collection includes the Fieldcrest Cozy Comfort Mattress, designed for everyday use with a balanced combination of plush comfort and reliable support. It features breathable knit fabric, gel memory foam for pressure relief, airflow enhancing layers, and a Motion Isolation Pocketed Spring System MIPSS that minimises movement disturbance. Reinforced edge support, along with globally recognised certifications such as CertiPUR US, OEKO TEX, and Sanitized, ensures a safe and hygienic sleep environment.

Expanding on this innovation, the Fieldcrest SEAQUAL Collection introduces eco conscious materials paired with advanced comfort technology. Made with SEAQUAL INITIATIVE fibres and breathable TENCEL fabric, the collection offers three variants tailored to different sleep preferences.

The SEAQUAL Original provides clean, balanced comfort through gel memory foam, airflow layers, and a pocket coil system for stability and motion isolation. The SEAQUAL Signature, available exclusively at OUR HOME, enhances the experience with dual cooling gel foam and a micro coil system for improved responsiveness and contouring, delivering a plush yet supportive feel. Meanwhile, the SEAQUAL Reserve represents the most advanced option in the range, featuring integrated micro coil and pocket coil systems, enhanced motion isolation, and a built in flame barrier for added durability and safety.

Launched at SM Megamall, Ground Floor, Building A, the event brings together personalities and experts in a shared conversation on better sleep, with Jackie Go hosting, sleep specialist Dra. Krislyn Panugayan sharing insights on the importance of quality rest, and Suzi Entrata, Camille Prats Yambao, and VJ Yambao joining to highlight their personal sleep routines and essentials.

Beyond product innovation, the collection speaks to a growing lifestyle shift where sleep is no longer seen as a passive routine, but as an essential part of overall wellbeing. Thoughtfully designed sleep environments, from breathable materials to supportive construction, are becoming key to how people recharge, recover, and show up better in their everyday lives.

With this collaboration, Fieldcrest continues to strengthen its legacy of comfort, while OUR HOME reinforces its position as a design and lifestyle partner, bringing globally inspired, thoughtfully designed pieces closer to everyday Filipino living.

Fieldcrest mattresses are available at OUR HOME stores nationwide and online. Visit the Our Home store nearest you, shop online at www.ourhome.ph, or connect with a personal shopper via Call to Deliver at 0917-831-5260.

Follow us on our socials https://www.facebook.com/fieldcrestphilippines/ and https://www.facebook.com/ourhome.ph to know more.

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