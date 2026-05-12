For all the wonder surrounding Victor Wembanyama, there remains one truth that even prodigies cannot escape: playoff basketball punishes lapses in composure with unusual cruelty. The Spurs learned their lesson the hard way the other day as they witnessed a series that seemed to be tilting firmly in their favor suddenly snap back to equilibrium after the Most Valuable Player candidate’s first career ejection. The Timberwolves, meanwhile, emerged with a 114-109 victory, and, with it, renewed belief. In a postseason where momentum seems to mutate by the quarter, the semifinal round set-to now looks headed in another direction.

The sequence itself was simple, albeit no less shocking. Early in the second quarter, Wembanyama secured a rebound amid heavy traffic and swung his elbow into the neck and jaw area of Naz Reid. Officials reviewed the play and assessed a Flagrant 2 penalty, triggering an automatic ejection. Spurs coach Mitch Johnson argued afterward that his franchise cornerstone had been subjected to constant physicality throughout the series and insisted there was no malicious intent. Perhaps so. Yet intent often becomes secondary to the outcome, especially in May. The playoffs are filled with accumulated provocations and irritations specifically designed to test emotional thresholds. Veteran contenders understand that surviving such moments is in and of itself a competitive skill.

To be sure, the Spurs remained strikingly competent even without their generational centerpiece. They still carried an eight-point advantage heading into the fourth quarter behind the steady work of De’Aaron Fox and rookie Dylan Harper. In another setting, the remarkable display of grit might have become the defining narrative. Instead, the night belonged to Anthony Edwards, whose fourth-quarter eruption steered the Timberwolves from the edge of a potentially devastating 1-3 deficit. He scored 16 of his 36 markers in the final frame, repeatedly attacking a tiring defense that missed Wembanyama’s dominant rim protection.

In Game Three, Wembanyama authored one of the greatest playoff performances in recent memory, posting 39 points, 15 rebounds, and five blocks in hostile territory en route to a stirring triumph. The Spurs appeared to have size, poise, defensive versatility, and the best player in the series. A mere outing later, and the conversation has shifted toward calm and control amid seemingly erratic officiating. Such reversals are not uncommon in playoff hoops, but they do underscore how thin the margins become once every possession carries consequence. One reckless moment can undo all other positive exertions.

That said, it would be dangerous to frame the ejection as a referendum on Wembanyama’s maturity, or lack thereof. Superstars often acquire their scar tissue publicly. Michael Jordan had his confounding confrontations before encountering success. LeBron James went through the same. Even the most disciplined champions eventually learn where competitive fury becomes self-sabotage. What Sunday revealed was not fragility, but humanity: the reality that a 22-year-old carrying franchise-sized expectations can still be pulled into the emotional undertow of playoff combat. And for the remainder of what has now become a best-of-three affair, the question is how the Spurs will respond. After all, contenders are measured not by avoiding turbulence, but by how quickly they steady themselves after encountering it.

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994. He is a consultant on strategic planning, operations and human resources management, corporate communications, and business development.