Games on Wednesday

(Ninoy Aquino Stadium)

5:15 p.m. – TNT vs NLEX*

7:30 p.m. – Magnolia vs Meralco*

*NLEX, Meralco with twice-to-beat advantage

FOR TOP SEED NLEX and No. 4 Meralco, the time is ripe to cash in on the win-once advantage they fought so hard to get their hands on.

But of course, their respective opponents in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinals have other plans, ready to move heaven and earth to stop them from reaping the profit and force them to a sudden death instead.

The Road Warriors and the Bolts are up against proud franchises with rich championship tradition in No. 8 TNT and No. 5 Magnolia, respectively.

The defending champion TNT Tropang 5G go into the 5:15 p.m. duel armed with that basest of instincts — survival. It’s one miss and you die so count on the likes of Bol Bol and Calvin Oftana to battle the Cady Lalanne and Robert Bolick-led Road Warriors with grit and ferocity to live to fight another day.

Jong Uichico’s crew is driven further by the desire to give NLEX its only second semifinal stint in franchise history. First and only time so far was in the Season 46 Governors’ Cup.

Mr. Uichico, whose troops are intent on getting the job done after previously blowing their twice-to-beat advantage as No. 2 in the quarters of the Season 49 Philippine Cup versus seventh-ranked Rain or Shine.

Like NLEX, the Meralco Bolts are out to make the most of the bonus against the Magnolia Hotshots to get past the quarterfinals stage for the first time since their historic title run in the Season 49 All-Filipino.

Out to foil the plans of Meralco’s Marvin Jones, Chris Newsome and CJ Cansino in the 7:30 p.m. tussle are the Hotshots, who are emboldened by fiery 5-1 roll in the elims capped by their 93-76 romp over the former only last Sunday.

“With the way we are playing, I’m really confident with my players and my team, how they’ve been playing right now, and the fact they have that sense of urgency that this is already the playoffs,” said coach LA Tenorio.

“I’m really excited about the coming playoffs,” added Mr. Tenorio, looking to surpass the Hotshots’ quarters finish in his debut campaign in the previous Philippine Cup. — Olmin Leyba