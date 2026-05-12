Shulchenko versus Huby in MPTC Tour of Luzon final stop in Baguio

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Min Kyeong Ho of Seoul tops 20-km Stage 13

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan — Expect war when the MPTC Tour of Luzon makes its final stop in the mystical mountain passes of Baguio.

It will be waged by two of the toughest cyclists that emerged from the 13 grueling stages covering a total distance of 1539.4 kilometers (km) and laced by brutal ascents — yellow jersey holder Nikita Shulchenko of LCW UAE and closest pursuer Antoine Huby of 7-Eleven.

Mr. Shulchenko should come in as the favorite approaching Wednesday’s Stage 14 after he reclaimed the time he lost in the Agoo-Mangatarem Stage 12 on Sunday to Mr. Huby by placing second behind eventual stage winner Min Kyeong Ho of Seoul at the Pangasinan Baywalk fronting the historic Lingayen Gulf.

Mr. Min, a 29-year-old four-time Asian champion, blazed through the humidity, slippery sands and strong head winds in ruling the 20-km Stage 13 Individual Time Trial (ITT) in 25 minutes and 39 seconds, 22 seconds ahead of eventual second Mr. Shulchenko and 30 seconds faster than Excellent Noodles’ Joseph Javiniar.

It was the second stage triumph for Mr. Min, who ruled the Tuguegarao-Pagudpud Stage 6 last May 4, while making up for his third-place finish in the Pagudpud Stage 7 ITT topped by Mr. Shulchenko on May 5.

“I was a little bit tired in Stage 7 but I was fresh (on Tuesday) and had confidence and determination,” said Mr. Min, who is using this race as part of his preparation for the Asian Championship and Asian Games this year.

The Russian appeared to have the upper hand entering the terrifying 177.8-km Stage 14, which starts in Lingayen and ends at Camp John Hay in Baguio, as he has a three-minute and 50-second lead over his French rival with an aggregate time of 36:42:22.

Never mind that the 25-year-old former French national juniors and U-23 champion had beaten Mr. Shulchenko twice in two savage climbs — the first in Bessang Pass in Stage 10 and the Daang Kalikasan in Stage 12.

Unless fate intervenes, the odds look to be in Mr. Shulcheko’s favor.

But Mr. Shulchenko vowed he’s not going to leave any stones unturned.

“I’m not relaxing,” he said.

The rest of the top 10, headed by No. 3 Ibrahiem Alrefai of LCW UAE, would just be a sideshow.

For Mr. Huby, he isn’t promising the moon but vowed to throw cushion to the wind and try to snatch the win from Mr. Shulchenko.

“I was expecting to lose some time in the ITT. Now I’ll do my best in Baguio,” said the Uzel, France native. — Joey Villar