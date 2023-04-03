THE PHILIPPINE Blu Girls continued to stay on course in snaring one of the three World Cup spots as they battered the listless Thais, 10-0, on Monday in the Women’s Softball Asia Cup at the LNG Sports Town field in Incheon, South Korea.

Celine Ojare, Kaith Jalandoni and Glory Alonzo connived in blanking their Southeast Asian rivals with a collectively solid performance from the mound while first base Elsie dela Torre drilled three RBIs (runs batted in) including two on top of the first inning that sparked a deluge of runs early.

The recent triumph kept the country’s record pristine after clobbering Hong Kong, 7-0, and host South Korea, 2-0, the day before.

It also put the Blu Girls in contention for one of the three slots to the XVIII WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup slated July at a still unspecified nation in Europe.

It was also good news that WBSC decided to award the wild card slot to an Asian country, which the Philippines hopes to snare assuming it fails to end up in the top three.

And it looked like it would.

The Randy Dizer-mentored and Cebuana Lhuillier-sponsored squad was tackling World No. 3 Chinese Taipei at press time hoping to pull an upset and continue its amazing run.

Next up for the Philippines are Singapore and China today, India tomorrow and World No. 2 Japan Thursday. — Joey Villar