THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said it lifted its ban on imports of swine and swine products from Spain following a bilateral agreement on a regionalization scheme that allows products from zones free of African Swine Fever (ASF) to be shipped to the Philippines.

In Department Circular No. 22, the DA said it now recognizes Spain’s regionalization measures for ASF, allowing the resumption of imports after a ban was imposed in December. Spain is one of Europe’s largest hog producers.

According to the circular, the Bureau of Animal Industry found that Spain maintains “sufficient veterinary oversight” to reduce the risk of ASF transmission.

“Spain… has established necessary control and mitigating measures against ASF, ensuring that there is low risk of importing swine products, and by-products, including meat from identified proposed zones for recognition,” it read.

Under ASF regionalization rules, live swine must come from ASF-free zones, show no clinical signs of infection, and avoid restricted areas during transport.

Pork products must also originate from ASF-free regions, be transported in sealed vehicles directly to approved slaughterhouses, and pass both ante- and post-mortem inspections.

Spain was the Philippines’ second-biggest supplier of pork and pork products last year, with imports totaling 166,544 metric tons, or 19.55% of total shipments. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel