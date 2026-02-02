THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said the sugar industry is lobbying for curbs on artificial sweeteners because they are crowding out domestically produced sugar from the market.

“We have received a manifesto asking the government to regulate the import and use of artificial sweeteners and other sugar substitutes. (We) will surely work on this, as this is an extraneous force affecting the demand for locally produced sugar,” Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. was quoted as saying in a statement.

The DA said a policy framework was initiated together with the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) to closely monitor imports of sugar substitutes and to better understand their impact on the market.

SRA Administrator Pablo Luis S. Azcona has flagged a sharp rise in imports of artificial sweeteners and sugar substitutes, which he said are equivalent to more than 500,000 metric tons of raw sugar.

He said these substitutes have diluted demand for domestically produced sugar and contributed to weak prices.

Mr. Laurel has said the Department of Health may also be asked to review the public health implications of widespread use of intense sweetening agents. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel