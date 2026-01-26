THE Fertilizer and Pesticide Authority (FPA) said the online sale of fertilizer and pesticide remains unauthorized and products distributed through such channels pose a safety and fraud risk.

In a statement on Sunday, the FPA reminded users that online sellers of such inputs are unpermitted.

Presidential Decree No. 1144 gives the FPA the power to regulate the manufacture, import, distribution, and sale of fertilizer and pesticide.

FPA Executive Director Glenn DC. Estrada said in a statement that regulation protects users from untraceable, counterfeit, substandard, improperly labeled, or chemically unsafe products.

He added that online transactions limit the FPA’s ability to oversee the full supply chain.

The agency also raised concerns over farm inputs sold online that are imported without registration, quality inspection, or a required Certificate Authorizing the Importation of Pesticides. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel