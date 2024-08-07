THE BUDGET department has released P579.31 million for climate-related projects, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman approved the release of a notice of cash allocation to the Department of Finance-Bureau of the Treasury to help implement projects under the People’s Survival Fund.

“We are giving all the necessary aid for our local government units to undertake projects crucial for enhancing resilience and sustainable development,” she said in the statement.

The funding will go to six development grants, five full-scale projects and two ongoing projects in Northern and Eastern Samar, Mountain Province, Bukidnon, Isabela, Quezon, Sarangani and Agusan del Norte, it said. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz