THE Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) said it sees as its priority the growth of the digital economy, while also improving the SIM (subscriber identity module) registration process.

“We’ll just continue the good work that the department’s been doing,” the department’s newly appointed Secretary, Henry R. Aguda, told reporters on the sidelines of an event on Thursday.

“Personally, I want to direct (the department) towards creating a stronger digital economy,” he said. “I have an industry development function for the digital space together with the DTI (Department of Trade and Industry and the Department of Labor (and Employment), to prepare the jobs that will be ready when those in school graduate.”

Mr. Aguda’s appointment took effect on March 20.

The DICT will also review the implementation of Republic Act No. 11934 or the SIM Registration Act, focusing particularly on registration and data privacy concerns, Mr. Aguda said.

“Like most laws that have been implemented, there are areas for improvement. So, that’s what I’m going to be working on together with our telco partners,” he noted.

Scam calls in the Philippines increased 74% to 351,699 in the first quarter of 2025, according to anti-scam application Whoscall.

The department will come up with a full lineup of key officials by the end of the month, according to Mr. Aguda.

In a March 31 memorandum, all undersecretaries, assistant secretaries, and directors were ordered to submit courtesy resignations to give the new Secretary a “free hand to perform his duties and functions.”

Mr. Aguda said this is “normal in any transition of any agency.”

“This is to allow the incoming head of agency to assess the team, where are the gaps, and how (the department can) improve its performance.”

“Give me, maybe, towards the end of the month to figure out the final (makeup) of the organization.”

He also noted that the transition will not hamper the DICT’s duties ahead of the 2025 midterm polls. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz