Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is set to launch its latest midrange smartphones under the Galaxy A Series—the A56 5G and A36 5G—which feature upgraded artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

The new Galaxy A Series introduces its new trademark, Awesome Intelligence, showcasing advanced AI technologies designed to enhance user productivity.

The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G comes in three colors: Awesome Graphite, Awesome Light Gray (hero color), and Awesome Pink. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A36 5G is available in Awesome Black, Awesome White (exclusive to online buyers), and Awesome Lavender.

Pricing for the Galaxy A56 5G starts at P23,990 for the 8GB+128GB variant (exclusive to online buyers) and P25,990 for the 8GB+256GB model. The Galaxy A36 5G is priced at P19,990 for the 8GB+128GB variant (exclusive to online buyers) and P21,990 for the 8GB+256GB model.

Samsung’s latest smartphones will be available in brand shops and retailers starting March 17, with online availability beginning March 24.

Both devices include AI Select, which provides intelligent suggestions based on user needs. Through this feature, users can turn videos into GIFs, call phone numbers, and extract and copy text.

The improved Circle to Search allows users to seamlessly look up images, text, and sounds in videos.

The Galaxy A56 5G and A36 5G also feature Best Face, which enables users to find and edit their best facial expressions captured using the Motion Photo setting, based on AI recommendations.

The AI-powered Create Filter feature lets users generate custom filters from existing photos, while the Enhanced Object Eraser helps remove unwanted background objects.

Both models come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1,200 nits.

Samsung Knox Vault protects users’ sensitive information, such as biometrics, passcodes, and passwords.

The two smartphones offer six major OS updates and six years of security upgrades. They also have an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. Other features include an on-screen fingerprint sensor, eSIM support, and stereo speakers.

The new models feature a slimmer 7.4-millimeter frame compared to their predecessor and have a linear camera layout with housing. The Galaxy A56 5G and A36 5G are also lighter, weighing 198 grams (g) and 195 g, respectively.

For hardware, the Galaxy A56 5G is powered by the Exynos 1580 (4 nm octa-core) processor, while the Galaxy A36 5G runs on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 (4 nm octa-core) processor. A 15% larger vapor chamber ensures improved thermal efficiency.

Both smartphones are equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, supporting fast charging of up to 45 watts, which allows for a full charge in 68 minutes.

The Galaxy A56 5G features a 12-megapixel (MP) ultrawide camera, a 50MP optical image stabilization (OIS) main camera that records true-to-life videos with 10-bit high dynamic range (HDR), and a 5MP macro lens.

The Galaxy A36 5G includes an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 50MP OIS main camera with video HDR, and a 5MP macro lens.

Both models come with a 12MP selfie camera with video HDR, while the Galaxy A56 5G includes a low-noise feature for clearer selfies in any lighting condition. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz